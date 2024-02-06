Brown -- Santora

Erica Nicole Brown and Samuel David Santora III were married Sept. 2 at Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson. The Rev. John Harth performed the ceremony.

Chris Scherer and Gerald Landewee, both of Oran, Missouri, were vocalists, with Landewee playing the guitar. Connor Missey of Cape Girardeau played the piano for the entrance of the bridal party. Ann Knaup of Jackson, grandmother of the bride was lector. Gift bearers were Sarah Kroll of Alexandria, Virginia, and Todd Knaup of Cape Girardeau, both godparents of the bride. Servers were Isabel Knaup of Cape Girardeau, cousin of the bride; Gabe Dirnberger of Oran, cousin of the bride; and Lydia Tankersley of Perkins, Missouri, cousin of the bride.

The bride is the daughter of Bruce Brown of Roxybury, Connecticut, and Victor J. and Susan Dirnberger of Oran. The groom is the son of Samuel Jr. and Patricia Santora of Benton, Missouri.

Lauren Wikel of Jackson, friend of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Bethany Kirkpatrick of Vanduser, Missouri, friend of the bride; Rachel Vance of Marble Hill, Missouri, friend of the bride; Lindsey Potts of Olive Branch, Illinois, friend of the bride; and Karrie Graviett of Oran, friend of the bride.

Candlelighters were Brittany and Courtney Dirberger of Oran, sisters of the bride.