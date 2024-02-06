Brothers -- Roberts

Elizabeth L. Brothers and Nathan O. Roberts, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married Aug. 26 at Alpine Park and Gardens in Columbia. Julie Bonham was the officiant.
The bride is the daughter of Gloria Brothers of Jackson and the late Lee Brothers. The groom is the son of Charles and Marilyn Roberts of Macon, Missouri.
The maid of honor was Holly Puglis of Columbia, friend of the couple.
The flower girl was Zoie Roberts, daughter of the groom.
The best man was Danny Shrum, friend of the couple.
The reception followed the ceremony at Alpine Park and Gardens.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Aug. 25.
Elizabeth received a Master of Natural Science degree in biology in 2009 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a biologist with Evans Analytical Group in Columbia.
Nathan received a Master of Science degree in criminal justice administration in 2010 from Columbia College. He is a loss claim associate with State Farm Insurance.
After a wedding trip to Maya Riviera in Quintana, Mexico, the couple lives in Columbia.
