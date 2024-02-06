All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsNovember 12, 2017

Brothers -- Roberts

Elizabeth L. Brothers and Nathan O. Roberts, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married Aug. 26 at Alpine Park and Gardens in Columbia. Julie Bonham was the officiant. The bride is the daughter of Gloria Brothers of Jackson and the late Lee Brothers. The groom is the son of Charles and Marilyn Roberts of Macon, Missouri...

Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Roberts
Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Roberts

Elizabeth L. Brothers and Nathan O. Roberts, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married Aug. 26 at Alpine Park and Gardens in Columbia. Julie Bonham was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Gloria Brothers of Jackson and the late Lee Brothers. The groom is the son of Charles and Marilyn Roberts of Macon, Missouri.

The maid of honor was Holly Puglis of Columbia, friend of the couple.

The flower girl was Zoie Roberts, daughter of the groom.

The best man was Danny Shrum, friend of the couple.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The reception followed the ceremony at Alpine Park and Gardens.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Aug. 25.

Elizabeth received a Master of Natural Science degree in biology in 2009 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a biologist with Evans Analytical Group in Columbia.

Nathan received a Master of Science degree in criminal justice administration in 2010 from Columbia College. He is a loss claim associate with State Farm Insurance.

After a wedding trip to Maya Riviera in Quintana, Mexico, the couple lives in Columbia.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy