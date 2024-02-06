Bradshaw -- Shipley

Genny Anne Bradshaw and Adam Robert Shipley were married Nov. 5, 2016, at Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge. Larry Lempke, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony.
Genny is the daughter of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. Adam is the son of Scott and Gina Shipley of St. Charles, Missouri.
Matrons of honor were Geri LeGrand of Chaffee, Missouri, and Gina Kassing of Moro, Illinois, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Heather Martin of Cape Girardeau, Hailey Reimann of Fruitland, Andrea Lame of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Ali Altenthal of Cape Girardeau, all friends of the couple.
Flower girls were Amelia LeGrand, Eva LeGrand, Gianna LeGrand and Isabella LeGrand, all daughters of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nieces of the bride.
The ring bearer was Liam LeGrand, son of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nephew of the bride.
Best men were Andrew Hughes of Cuba, Missouri, and Jim Worstenholm of St. Peters, Missouri, friends of the couple. Groomsmen were Jacob Shipley of St. Peters, brother of the groom; Austin Bradshaw and Alex Bradshaw, both of Kelso, brothers of the bride; and Lance Altenthal of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.
Ushers were Lance Shipley of West Plains, Missouri, uncle of the groom; and David Kassing of Moro and Steven LeGrand of Chaffee, both brothers-in-law of the bride.
Dinner and dancing followed the wedding at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City.
Genny is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness in May 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a branch office administrator at Edward Jones in West Plains.
Adam is a 2009 graduate of Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife conservation biology in May 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is general manager of Fastenal in West Plains.
After a wedding trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the couple lives in West Plains.
