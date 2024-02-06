Bradshaw -- Shipley

Genny Anne Bradshaw and Adam Robert Shipley were married Nov. 5, 2016, at Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge. Larry Lempke, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony.

Genny is the daughter of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. Adam is the son of Scott and Gina Shipley of St. Charles, Missouri.

Matrons of honor were Geri LeGrand of Chaffee, Missouri, and Gina Kassing of Moro, Illinois, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Heather Martin of Cape Girardeau, Hailey Reimann of Fruitland, Andrea Lame of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Ali Altenthal of Cape Girardeau, all friends of the couple.

Flower girls were Amelia LeGrand, Eva LeGrand, Gianna LeGrand and Isabella LeGrand, all daughters of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nieces of the bride.

The ring bearer was Liam LeGrand, son of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nephew of the bride.