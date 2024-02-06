All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsJanuary 15, 2017

Bradshaw -- Shipley

Genny Anne Bradshaw and Adam Robert Shipley were married Nov. 5, 2016, at Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge. Larry Lempke, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. Genny is the daughter of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. Adam is the son of Scott and Gina Shipley of St. Charles, Missouri...

Mr. and Mrs. Adam Shipley
Mr. and Mrs. Adam Shipley

Genny Anne Bradshaw and Adam Robert Shipley were married Nov. 5, 2016, at Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge. Larry Lempke, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony.

Genny is the daughter of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. Adam is the son of Scott and Gina Shipley of St. Charles, Missouri.

Matrons of honor were Geri LeGrand of Chaffee, Missouri, and Gina Kassing of Moro, Illinois, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Heather Martin of Cape Girardeau, Hailey Reimann of Fruitland, Andrea Lame of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Ali Altenthal of Cape Girardeau, all friends of the couple.

Flower girls were Amelia LeGrand, Eva LeGrand, Gianna LeGrand and Isabella LeGrand, all daughters of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nieces of the bride.

The ring bearer was Liam LeGrand, son of Steven and Geri LeGrand of Chaffee and nephew of the bride.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Best men were Andrew Hughes of Cuba, Missouri, and Jim Worstenholm of St. Peters, Missouri, friends of the couple. Groomsmen were Jacob Shipley of St. Peters, brother of the groom; Austin Bradshaw and Alex Bradshaw, both of Kelso, brothers of the bride; and Lance Altenthal of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.

Ushers were Lance Shipley of West Plains, Missouri, uncle of the groom; and David Kassing of Moro and Steven LeGrand of Chaffee, both brothers-in-law of the bride.

Dinner and dancing followed the wedding at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City.

Genny is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness in May 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a branch office administrator at Edward Jones in West Plains.

Adam is a 2009 graduate of Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife conservation biology in May 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is general manager of Fastenal in West Plains.

After a wedding trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the couple lives in West Plains.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy