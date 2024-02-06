Blue-Lockhart

Victoria Blue and Gabriel Lockhart were married June 20 at the Celebration Center in Marion, Illinois.
The bride is the daughter of Rodger Blue and Mary Brueggemann, both of Chaffee, Missouri. The groom is the son of Angela Lockhart of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Rev. Dr. Michael Lockhart.
Victoria is a 2016 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received a Bachelor of Music degree in performance in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University.
Gabriel is a 2012 graduate of Perryville High School. He received a Bachelor of Music degree in education in 2018 from Southeast.
The couple resides in Reno, Nevada, where both are attending graduate school at the University of Nevada. Victoria is working on a master's degree in music performance where she received an assistantship in music. She works part time at David's Bridal shop. Gabriel is working on a master's degree in biochemistry. Presently he is the coordinator of a laboratory at a hospital.
