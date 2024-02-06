Birk -- Harrison

Jessica Annette Birk and David Alistair Harrison were married June 3 at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Larry Harris performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Alan and Becky Moneyhun. The groom is the son of George and Gaynor Harrison of Larbert, Scotland, and Alison and Sandy Maxwell of Uig, Scotland.

Matrons of honor were Kyleigh Baliva of Jackson and Amanda Jones of Millerville.

The flower girls were Abigail Paige Birk, daughter of the bride, and Amelia Jade Harrison, daughter of the couple.

The best man was George Harrison of Larbert, father of the groom. The groomsman was Sandy Maxwell of Uig, stepfather of the groom.