All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsAugust 6, 2017

Birk -- Harrison

Jessica Annette Birk and David Alistair Harrison were married June 3 at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Larry Harris performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Alan and Becky Moneyhun. The groom is the son of George and Gaynor Harrison of Larbert, Scotland, and Alison and Sandy Maxwell of Uig, Scotland...

Mr. and Mrs. David Harrison
Mr. and Mrs. David Harrison

Jessica Annette Birk and David Alistair Harrison were married June 3 at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Larry Harris performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Alan and Becky Moneyhun. The groom is the son of George and Gaynor Harrison of Larbert, Scotland, and Alison and Sandy Maxwell of Uig, Scotland.

Matrons of honor were Kyleigh Baliva of Jackson and Amanda Jones of Millerville.

The flower girls were Abigail Paige Birk, daughter of the bride, and Amelia Jade Harrison, daughter of the couple.

The best man was George Harrison of Larbert, father of the groom. The groomsman was Sandy Maxwell of Uig, stepfather of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ushers were Jared and Kale Moneyhun, both of Jackson and brothers of the bride.

The reception was held at the Elks Lodge.

Jessica is a 2002 graduate of Jackson High School and attended Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Jackson R-2 School District.

David graduated from The Nicholson Institute in Stornoway, Scotland, and South Tyneside College in South Shields, England. He is a second officer with Maersk Offshore Guernsey.

A trip to Scotland is planned at Christmas of this year.

The couple plans to live in Jackson once immigration is complete.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy