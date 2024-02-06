Birk -- Harrison

Jessica Annette Birk and David Alistair Harrison were married June 3 at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Larry Harris performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Alan and Becky Moneyhun. The groom is the son of George and Gaynor Harrison of Larbert, Scotland, and Alison and Sandy Maxwell of Uig, Scotland.
Matrons of honor were Kyleigh Baliva of Jackson and Amanda Jones of Millerville.
The flower girls were Abigail Paige Birk, daughter of the bride, and Amelia Jade Harrison, daughter of the couple.
The best man was George Harrison of Larbert, father of the groom. The groomsman was Sandy Maxwell of Uig, stepfather of the groom.
Ushers were Jared and Kale Moneyhun, both of Jackson and brothers of the bride.
The reception was held at the Elks Lodge.
Jessica is a 2002 graduate of Jackson High School and attended Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Jackson R-2 School District.
David graduated from The Nicholson Institute in Stornoway, Scotland, and South Tyneside College in South Shields, England. He is a second officer with Maersk Offshore Guernsey.
A trip to Scotland is planned at Christmas of this year.
The couple plans to live in Jackson once immigration is complete.
