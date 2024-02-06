Billmeyer - Gilmore

Allison Jo Billmeyer and Reed Frisbie Gilmore were married Sept. 22, 2018, on Longs Peak Lawn at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The Rev. LeRoy McEntire of Montgomery, Alabama, performed the ceremony. The Radio of Denver string quartet performed during the wedding ceremony with the full ensemble performing for the cocktail hour and later at the reception.
The bride is the daughter of Craig and Mary Billmeyer of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Tim and Jo Gilmore of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Maid of honor was Paige Kinder of Nashville, Tennessee. Bridesmaids were Mary Catherine Ford of Jackson, Mississippi; Alice Connolly of Austin, Texas; Claire Whitehurst of Iowa City, Iowa; and Rachael Millette of Denver, Colorado.
The best man was Jackson Gilmore of Fort Collins, Colorado, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Andy Billmeyer of Crested Butte, Colorado, brother of the bride; Tyler Hughes of Fort Collins; James Abraham of Diamondhead, Mississippi; and William Love of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The cocktail hour was held on the Wonderview Terrace of the Stanley Hotel with a formal dinner following in the Concert Hall.
The rehearsal dinner was held Sept. 21, 2018, hosted by the groom's parents in the MacGregor Ballroom of the Stanley Hotel.
Allison received a Bachelor of Fine Art in painting from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Fine Art in painting and drawing from Bowling Green State University. She is a contemporary painter and mixed media artist.
Reed received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. He is a commercial insurance producer at Precision Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
After a wedding trip to Telluride, Colorado, the couple lives in Fort Collins.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.