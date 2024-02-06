Billmeyer - Gilmore

Allison Jo Billmeyer and Reed Frisbie Gilmore were married Sept. 22, 2018, on Longs Peak Lawn at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The Rev. LeRoy McEntire of Montgomery, Alabama, performed the ceremony. The Radio of Denver string quartet performed during the wedding ceremony with the full ensemble performing for the cocktail hour and later at the reception.

The bride is the daughter of Craig and Mary Billmeyer of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Tim and Jo Gilmore of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Maid of honor was Paige Kinder of Nashville, Tennessee. Bridesmaids were Mary Catherine Ford of Jackson, Mississippi; Alice Connolly of Austin, Texas; Claire Whitehurst of Iowa City, Iowa; and Rachael Millette of Denver, Colorado.

The best man was Jackson Gilmore of Fort Collins, Colorado, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Andy Billmeyer of Crested Butte, Colorado, brother of the bride; Tyler Hughes of Fort Collins; James Abraham of Diamondhead, Mississippi; and William Love of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.