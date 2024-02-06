Beussink - Maccarone

Brittney Beussink and Bryan Maccarone, both of Alamo, California, were married Sept. 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in San Francisco. The Rev. Anthony McGuire performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Nadean Beussink of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Stanley Beussink. The groom is the son of John and Young Maccarone of Orinda, California.
The maid of honor was Leslee Ricketts of Cape Girardeau.
The flower girls were Madison and Ava Fager, daughters of Dustin and Ari Fager of Reno, Nevada, and friends of the groom.
The ring bearers were Cade, Coda and Cailer Hardesty, sons of Colin and Clarine Hardesty of Alamo, California, and friends of the bride.
The best man was Gus Valerian of Oakland, California.
Ushers were Dan Maccarone, brother of the groom, and Dylan and Chris Maccarone, cousins of the groom.
The wedding reception was held at the Four Season Hotel in San Francisco.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the couple and held at Roy's Restaurant in San Francisco.
Brittney received a bachelor's degree in merchandising in 2006 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a software analyst for Workday, Inc., in Pleasanton, California.
Bryan received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2007 from St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. He is a reat estate agent with Keller Williams Realty.
After a wedding trip to Rome and the Amalfi Coast, Italy, the couple lives in Alamo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.