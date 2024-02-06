All sections
WeddingsJuly 23, 2017

Beussink -- Sanders

Mary Beussink and Trenton Sanders were married Feb. 25, 2017, at Old St. Vincent Chapel of Ease in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Vincent Davila, OP, performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Gordon and Nancy Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, and Dan and Cheryl Beussink of Fredericktown, Missouri. The groom is the son of David and Donna Sanders of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Trenton Sanders
Mr. and Mrs. Trenton Sanders

Mary Beussink and Trenton Sanders were married Feb. 25, 2017, at Old St. Vincent Chapel of Ease in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Vincent Davila, OP, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Gordon and Nancy Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, and Dan and Cheryl Beussink of Fredericktown, Missouri. The groom is the son of David and Donna Sanders of Cape Girardeau.

The maid of honor was Kayla Essner of Denver, friend of the bride. The bridesmaids were Lyndsey Keener of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple; Kristyn Sanders of Cape Girardeau, sister of the groom; and Grace Burnworth of Belleville, Illinois, friend of the bride.

The flower girls were McKinlei and Emilei Sterling, nieces of the groom and daughters of Ashlei and John Sterling.

The ring bearers were Lyncoln and Blayne Sterling, nephews of the groom and sons of Ashlei and John Sterling.

The candlelighter was Kaylei Sterling, niece of the groom and daughter of Ashlei and John Sterling.

The best man was Nate Brisso of Salina, Kansas, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Billy Mansell of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; Sam Gramling of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; and Eric Walter of O'Fallon, Missouri, friend of the groom.

The ushers were Blake Kidd of Chicago, friend of the couple, and Chris Wade of Topeka, Kansas, friend of the groom.

The wedding reception was held at Ray's Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Feb. 24 at Gordonville Grill.

Mary received a bachelor's degree in gerontology and psychology from Missouri State University and a master's degree in theology from Aquinas Institute of Theology. She is a bereavement coordinator at Hope Hospice.

Trenton received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is working on a master's degree in mechanical engineering there. He works as a mechanical analysis design engineer at Boeing.

After a wedding cruise to the Bahamas, the couple lives in St. Peters, Missouri.

