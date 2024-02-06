Beussink -- Sanders

Mary Beussink and Trenton Sanders were married Feb. 25, 2017, at Old St. Vincent Chapel of Ease in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Vincent Davila, OP, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Gordon and Nancy Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, and Dan and Cheryl Beussink of Fredericktown, Missouri. The groom is the son of David and Donna Sanders of Cape Girardeau.

The maid of honor was Kayla Essner of Denver, friend of the bride. The bridesmaids were Lyndsey Keener of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple; Kristyn Sanders of Cape Girardeau, sister of the groom; and Grace Burnworth of Belleville, Illinois, friend of the bride.

The flower girls were McKinlei and Emilei Sterling, nieces of the groom and daughters of Ashlei and John Sterling.

The ring bearers were Lyncoln and Blayne Sterling, nephews of the groom and sons of Ashlei and John Sterling.

The candlelighter was Kaylei Sterling, niece of the groom and daughter of Ashlei and John Sterling.