Beachner-Myers

Lindsay Elaine Beachner and Clayton John Myers were married June 19 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The Rev. Tom Holder perform the ceremony.
Lindsay is the daughter of Kim and Elaine Beachner of Lee's Summit. Clayton is the son of John and Pam Myers of Cape Girardeau.
Matron of honor was Katie Quirk of Kansas City, Missouri, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Rachel Gould of Chicago; Eileen Thomas of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Claire Banderas of New York City; and Paige Norfleet of Kansas City.
Guestbook attendants were Lacie, Hunter, Houston, Haven and Holden Griffaw, sister-in-law of the groom and nephews of the groom.
Readers were Mary Pat Brage of Kansas City and Michael Bayer of Kansas City.
Best man was Jon Zima of California. Groomsmen were Logan Buchheit of Chicago; Will Beachner of Lee's Summit, brother of the bride; Kyle Quirk of Kansas City, brother-in-law of the bride; Jim Griffaw of Jackson, brother of the groom; and Andy Bartell of St. Louis.
Ushers were Nick Hanaway of Kansas City and Ben Janet of Kansas City.
A wedding reception was held July 19 at Cherry Hill in downtown Kansas City and the groom's parents hosted a reception on June 26 at River City Yacht Club at Port Cape Girardeau.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on June 18 at Charbar in Kansas City.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of Arch Bishop O'Hara High School. She received a degree in special education in 2017 from the University of Missouri. She is a career navigator for Lee's Summit Schools.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. He attended the University of Missouri and received a degree in communications/film video production from the University of Kansas City in 2017. He is an assistant editor in the mass media department for Cerner in Kansas City.
After a wedding trip to Cancun Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple lives in Kansas City.
