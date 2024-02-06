Beachner-Myers

Lindsay Elaine Beachner and Clayton John Myers were married June 19 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The Rev. Tom Holder perform the ceremony.

Lindsay is the daughter of Kim and Elaine Beachner of Lee's Summit. Clayton is the son of John and Pam Myers of Cape Girardeau.

Matron of honor was Katie Quirk of Kansas City, Missouri, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Rachel Gould of Chicago; Eileen Thomas of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Claire Banderas of New York City; and Paige Norfleet of Kansas City.

Guestbook attendants were Lacie, Hunter, Houston, Haven and Holden Griffaw, sister-in-law of the groom and nephews of the groom.

Readers were Mary Pat Brage of Kansas City and Michael Bayer of Kansas City.

Best man was Jon Zima of California. Groomsmen were Logan Buchheit of Chicago; Will Beachner of Lee's Summit, brother of the bride; Kyle Quirk of Kansas City, brother-in-law of the bride; Jim Griffaw of Jackson, brother of the groom; and Andy Bartell of St. Louis.