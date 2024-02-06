All sections
WeddingsApril 3, 2021

Bartels-Licare

Rachel Anne Bartels and Brandon Leigh Licare were married June 6 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. Randy Tochtrop performed the ceremony. Betty Vandeven was the organist, and Donna Hess was the vocalist. The bride is the daughter of Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater. The groom is the son of Tammy Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare...

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Licare
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Licare

Rachel Anne Bartels and Brandon Leigh Licare were married June 6 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. Randy Tochtrop performed the ceremony. Betty Vandeven was the organist, and Donna Hess was the vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater. The groom is the son of Tammy Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare.

Renae Bartels of Whitewater, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lisa Mouser of Patton, Missouri; Jessica Hux of Miner, Missouri, sister of the groom; and Katie Trankle of Leopold, Missouri.

Flower girls were Hadley Hux, daughter of Kyle and Jessica Hux of Miner, niece of the couple, and Peyton Friend of Kelso, Missouri, daughter of Todd Friend.

The ring bearers were Lane Schlosser, son of Renae Bartels and Trey Schlosser of Whitewater, nephew of the couple, and Mason Friend of Kelso, son of Todd Friend.

Todd Friend of Kelso was best man. Groomsmen were Jamie Heisserer of Kelso; Dustin Benson of Kelso; and Bobby Taylor of Oran, Missouri.

Ushers were Robert Bartels of Whitewater, brother of the bride, and Eric Slusher of Anna, Illiniois, friend of the groom.

The reception was held at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

Rachel is a 2011 graduate of Delta High School. She received a bachelor of science in agribusiness in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Bayer Crop Science.

Brandon is a 2001 graduate of Scott City High School. He works for Midwest Diesel Services.

The couple lives in Jackson.

