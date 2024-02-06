Bartels-Licare

Rachel Anne Bartels and Brandon Leigh Licare were married June 6 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. Randy Tochtrop performed the ceremony. Betty Vandeven was the organist, and Donna Hess was the vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Barbara Bartels of Whitewater. The groom is the son of Tammy Knight of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Brian Licare.

Renae Bartels of Whitewater, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lisa Mouser of Patton, Missouri; Jessica Hux of Miner, Missouri, sister of the groom; and Katie Trankle of Leopold, Missouri.

Flower girls were Hadley Hux, daughter of Kyle and Jessica Hux of Miner, niece of the couple, and Peyton Friend of Kelso, Missouri, daughter of Todd Friend.

The ring bearers were Lane Schlosser, son of Renae Bartels and Trey Schlosser of Whitewater, nephew of the couple, and Mason Friend of Kelso, son of Todd Friend.