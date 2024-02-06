Arnzen-Yarbro

Kate Alexandra Arnzen and Derek Joseph Yarbro were married Sept. 7 under the beech tree at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. John Radetic performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson. The groom is the son of Floyd and Cathy Yarbro of Cape Girardeau.

Matron of honor was Rachel Prost of St. Louis, sister of the bride. Junior maid of honor was Lea Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, daughter of the bride. Bridesmaids were Carmen Pobst of Cape Girardeau, Caitlin Benecke of Webster Groves, Missouri, Emily Proffer of Jackson, Tatum Bramlet of Clarksville, Illinois, Janice Orcino of O'Fallon, Missouri, Kaley Childers of Cape Girardeau, Rachel Henson of Nashville, Tennessee, Michaelann Tufts of Jackson and Lauryn Arnzen of Cape Girardeau.

Best man was Joseph Dufek of Fenton, Missouri. Junior best man was Toby Collier of Millersville, godson of the groom. Groomsmen were Dustin Tatum of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jeff Brosey of Cape Girardeau, Scott Myers of Cape Girardeau, Jerrett McGuire of Cape Girardeau, Chris Conrad of Cape Girardeau, Jacob Brown of St. Louis, Ryan Roggow of St. Louis, brother of the bride, Cody Bell of Cape Girardeau and Erick Harris of Washington, D.C.

Ushers were Jordan Cracraft of Cape Girardeau and Clarkson Bates of St. Charles, Missouri.