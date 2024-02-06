All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
weatherMarch 14, 2025

Friday Update: NWS says tornado risk increases as models come into focus

The National Weather Service warns of increased tornado risk and severe thunderstorms in Southeast Missouri tonight. With a 15-29% chance of tornadoes in Southeast Missouri, conditions are described as "very volatile.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of the weather conditions leading into tonight (Friday) and Saturday, and the models are painting a “very volatile situation”.

A significant severe thunderstorm outbreak is likely this evening and into tonight for Southeast Missouri. The threat for tornadoes has increased. Information provided by the weather service said there is a 15-29% that a tornado will appear within a 25-mile radius of a point within an area that extends west to Rolla, south to Poplar Bluff, north of St. Louis and east to Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The NWS still considers the area to be in a “moderate risk” which is the fourth level in a five-level scale.

The weather is expected to arrive after the regular work day and school day ends.

“One of the ingredients that looked less favorable, the low level moisture, has now trended up with dewpoints forecast to reach at least into the low-60s,” the NWS stated in its Area Forecast Discussion from the Paducah, Kentucky office. “This will lead to greater instability.”

It described the “Storm Relative Helicity”, a measure of the potential for cyclonic updraft rotation in supercells, as “quite concerning.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The larger Paducah weather region is likely to see a combination of linear and supercell systems. Tornadoes and hail of 2 inches or larger are possible.

The NWS is warning of “very impactful” gradient winds that will develop this afternoon and evening. These winds may exceed 50 miles per hour.

Another round of severe storms are possible on Saturday, but the main threats will be across west Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

Today’s high temperature will approach the low-80s, which could set records in some locations.

The NWS suggests that people closely monitor the weather and forecast updates through the day, adjust plans accordingly.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterMar. 15
Clarifier 1 repairs progress after specialists arrive at Cap...
newsletterMar. 15
Cape Central, Saxony Lutheran graduates showcase research at...
newsletterMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group ...
newsletterMar. 14
Open enrollment debate heats up: Local leaders voice concern...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
newsletterMar. 14
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
newsletterMar. 13
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
newsletterMar. 13
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
Castillo: Springing forward means brunch time is back, baby!
newsletterMar. 13
Castillo: Springing forward means brunch time is back, baby!
Overdose deaths take dramatic drop in US
newsletterMar. 12
Overdose deaths take dramatic drop in US
Photo gallery: 2025 Health and Wellness Expo activates crowd
newsletterMar. 12
Photo gallery: 2025 Health and Wellness Expo activates crowd
Photo gallery: First Presbyterian Church marks 190 years in Cape Girardeau
newsletterMar. 12
Photo gallery: First Presbyterian Church marks 190 years in Cape Girardeau
Massive utility legislation expected to boost Missouri power generation — and energy bills
newsletterMar. 11
Massive utility legislation expected to boost Missouri power generation — and energy bills
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy