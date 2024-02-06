After missing the entire week of classes because of damage sustained from the storm March 14, some Perry County School District students will return to the classroom Monday, March 24.
According to a news release from the district, Perryville Primary Center, Little Pirates and the Early Childhood Special Education program, along with 3-hour block and CEO Program students who attend the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, will resume their regular schedule beginning on Monday.
Perryville Elementary School and Adventure Club will be back in session beginning Wednesday, March 26, for its regular hours.
Perry County Middle School and Perryville High School — aside from 3-hour block students who attend the career center — are still unable to hold classes. The district will continue to provide updates as information is available.
Buses for Primary Center, 3-hour block and CEO Program students will begin running Monday and will start picking up elementary students Wednesday. While drivers will attempt to stay on schedule, the district asks parents to remain patient as buses may be a "few minutes off the normal schedule."
Parking is available at the Career Center for high school students who drive to campus for the 3-hour block and CEO Program. Students who ride the bus will be allowed to remain at the center all day, if necessary.
Displaced families that need bus services at a new address are encouraged to contact the district's Transportation Department at (573) 547-7500, ext. 1790.
