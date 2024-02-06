All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
Tornado coverageMarch 20, 2025

Perry County School District announces return dates for some students after storm damage

Perry County School District 32 is set to reopen for some students Monday, March 24, after storm damage. Primary Center and Career Center programs resume Monday, while Elementary School reopens Wednesday, March 26. Updates to follow.

Southeast Missourian
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday, March 14. Some students will return to class next week, while Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School will remain closed until further notice.
Perry County School District buildings sustained significant damage during storms Friday, March 14. Some students will return to class next week, while Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School will remain closed until further notice. Courtesy of Perry County School District

After missing the entire week of classes because of damage sustained from the storm March 14, some Perry County School District students will return to the classroom Monday, March 24.

According to a news release from the district, Perryville Primary Center, Little Pirates and the Early Childhood Special Education program, along with 3-hour block and CEO Program students who attend the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, will resume their regular schedule beginning on Monday.

Perryville Elementary School and Adventure Club will be back in session beginning Wednesday, March 26, for its regular hours.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perry County Middle School and Perryville High School — aside from 3-hour block students who attend the career center — are still unable to hold classes. The district will continue to provide updates as information is available.

Buses for Primary Center, 3-hour block and CEO Program students will begin running Monday and will start picking up elementary students Wednesday. While drivers will attempt to stay on schedule, the district asks parents to remain patient as buses may be a "few minutes off the normal schedule."

Parking is available at the Career Center for high school students who drive to campus for the 3-hour block and CEO Program. Students who ride the bus will be allowed to remain at the center all day, if necessary.

Displaced families that need bus services at a new address are encouraged to contact the district's Transportation Department at (573) 547-7500, ext. 1790.

Story Tags
Education
Local News
Tornado
Advertisement
Related
TornadoMar. 20
Crisis counseling available 24/7 for Midwest and Southern st...
TornadoMar. 20
Tornadoes and wildfires wreak havoc: How the Billy Graham Ra...
TornadoMar. 20
Perry County School District No. 32 plans to move administra...
EducationMar. 20
Perry County School District faces storm aftermath as cleanu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri Senate bill could reshape higher education landscape by expanding graduate degree options
EducationMar. 19
Missouri Senate bill could reshape higher education landscape by expanding graduate degree options
SEMO earns AAQEP accreditation for educator preparation programs
EducationMar. 18
SEMO earns AAQEP accreditation for educator preparation programs
SEMO aims for new fundraising record on Giving Day
EducationMar. 18
SEMO aims for new fundraising record on Giving Day
Cape Girardeau high school students receive Missouri Scholars 100 recognitions
EducationMar. 18
Cape Girardeau high school students receive Missouri Scholars 100 recognitions
SEMO's upcoming Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event offers insights into cybersecurity risks
EducationMar. 17
SEMO's upcoming Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event offers insights into cybersecurity risks
Cape Central, Saxony Lutheran graduates showcase research at State Capitol for Mizzou's Undergraduate Research Day
EducationMar. 15
Cape Central, Saxony Lutheran graduates showcase research at State Capitol for Mizzou's Undergraduate Research Day
Open enrollment debate heats up: Local leaders voice concerns over bill after it passes in the House
EducationMar. 14
Open enrollment debate heats up: Local leaders voice concerns over bill after it passes in the House
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
EducationMar. 13
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy