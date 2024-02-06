After missing the entire week of classes because of damage sustained from the storm March 14, some Perry County School District students will return to the classroom Monday, March 24.

According to a news release from the district, Perryville Primary Center, Little Pirates and the Early Childhood Special Education program, along with 3-hour block and CEO Program students who attend the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, will resume their regular schedule beginning on Monday.

Perryville Elementary School and Adventure Club will be back in session beginning Wednesday, March 26, for its regular hours.