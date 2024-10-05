The Best Books Club: It's never too late to begin again

At my retirement party, a friend gifted me a copy of “It’s Never Too Late to Begin Again: Discovering Creativity and Meaning at Midlife and Beyond” (Julia Cameron, 2016). The title both intimidated and intrigued me. I’d always thought of creativity in terms of novelists, visual artists, musicians and the like. I had never put “I” and “creative” together without “am not” between the two!

Yet, I had always wanted to be creative and thought maybe this book would teach me how to become at least a teensy bit so.

Life got in the way, and it wasn’t until six months ago that I began reading the book. Over the course of several months, it taught me far more than I expected.

Right away, I was delighted to learn my concept of creativity was too restrictive. Creativity is, as Cameron explains, the act of contributing to the world something only we can. In other words, all of us are in some way creative!

Cameron invites readers to discover and develop their own creativity by participating in a multi-week course that encompasses daily journaling, twice-weekly short solo walks, and weekly reflection and “artist dates.” I already walked and journaled daily; artist dates were more of a stretch for me, but I was willing to give them a try.

And it was those experiences — those solo expeditions on which I “explored something that interests or entrances” me — that taught me wonderful truths about myself and the community I live in.

On my first few “dates,” I visited places I was already familiar with: two local museums, a pottery studio and a nearby garden center. I attended two classes, creating a wind chime from found objects and, a few weeks later, a pretty impressive decorative vase from a gourd. And one beautiful late-spring afternoon found me leisurely pedaling my recumbent trike the length of a local walking/biking trail and back again.

I eventually branched out. I visited a crafting group that has become a favorite weekly activity. A wonderful instructor and lots of wrong turns resulted in me finally learning two line dances. The following week, a car rally had me dreaming of driving Route 66 in a zippy sports car with its top down. And a kayaking event followed by a combination barbecue competition and tasting left me tired but well-fed.

But those are only a few of the wide array of creative opportunities in the Cape Girardeau area. Beginner or not, interested individuals can learn about nature and become a Master Gardener, or take a class on adult beverages — appreciating and even making them. They can practice various martial arts, learn ballroom or contra dancing, and explore techniques of digital photography.

Scattered throughout every month are various creative art classes, as well as twice-weekly “art for adult” sessions in which any form of visual art can be created. Book clubs from general interest to more specific interests exist, as do two writer’s groups, classes on aromatherapy and fly tying and cooking and … well, the list goes on and on.

I’ve learned these past few months — through the opportunities I’ve had to be creative — that the author is correct in saying as we practice being creative “many gentle but powerful changes are to be expected.”

I’m looking forward to participating in more of these local opportunities — I hope you’ll join me!

If you want to learn more about these or other activities in the area, follow me on Facebook (Patti Miinch), where I share about them once a week or so.