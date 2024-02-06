Senior Moments Column: Head Start

This year, I made the choice to participate in one of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center’s (CTC) morning programs. My program is Early Childhood Education (ECE), and the main goal of the program is to give students an opportunity to work in preschools in the area as a way to get extra experience before college or going into the workforce. CTC has many programs for the people looking to get employment right out of high school and for those wanting to further their education.

I personally will be working at Delta’s Pre-K this year starting in November before I head off to pursue an education degree at Murray State University. With that being said, Miss Kara, my instructor, has a lot of plans for us before we venture out as student teachers to our positions at nearby schools. We are currently in the process of getting CPR- and First Aid-certified through the American Heart Association, and we just finished our chapter about licensing for owning a private-practicing daycare.

I never realized how involved it is to be the director of a daycare, especially all of the technicalities they have to pass in order to be considered a licensed facility. For example, children have to sleep head-to-toe and two feet apart from each other. And that’s just one of many factoids we had to learn before we could move on to our next lesson.

With that being said, camaraderie between my classmates and I instantly occurred. We travel in a pack for our break every day, we created a group chat and we had an interesting time while we were in the middle of CPR training, naming our dummies and taking turns bringing in the AED. While we know how important it is for us to be entrusted with other people’s children, a lot of our program is focused on enjoying ourselves, too.