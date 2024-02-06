Poem by Robert Hamblin: Rose Bush

into the ground,

tie the limbs to the stake

with jute twine,

aiming the bush skyward.

We all occasionally need

a helping hand

to lift us off the ground

and set us to climbing.

That’s what friends are for.

Robert Hamblin is an emeritus professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University, where he taught for 50 years and served as the founding director of the school’s Center for Faulkner Studies. He is the author or editor of nearly 60 books, including poetry, fiction, literary criticism, biographies and memoirs.