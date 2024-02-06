Poem by Robert Hamblin: Rose Bush

It’s a climbing rose,
without a trellis or support.
Its long, thin canes
slump downward,
leaning the bright, red blooms
nearly to the ground.
Roses are not made
for the earth,
but for the air.
I drive a garden stake
into the ground,
tie the limbs to the stake
with jute twine,
aiming the bush skyward.
We all occasionally need
a helping hand
to lift us off the ground
and set us to climbing.
That’s what friends are for.
Robert Hamblin is an emeritus professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University, where he taught for 50 years and served as the founding director of the school’s Center for Faulkner Studies. He is the author or editor of nearly 60 books, including poetry, fiction, literary criticism, biographies and memoirs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.