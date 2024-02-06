Hello, my name is Cynthia Simmons Logan. I'm calling to speak with Dr. Prater. I’m responding to an Ancestry inquiry.

That’s the message Dr. Loretta Prater heard on her answering machine on a Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in February 2022. She had been practicing her daily routine of writing in her office when she heard the phone ring; she hadn’t bothered to answer it because she didn’t want her writing to be interrupted. When she went into the kitchen to eat lunch, her husband, Dwight Prater, told her a woman had called and left a message for her. After eating, she pressed “play” on the answering machine and knew her life was about to change.

“I listened to the message, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ ‘Cause I had sort of immediately knew what it could be,” Prater says. “I always knew that that could happen one day. But I was 76 years old, it hadn’t happened.”

Raised as an only child by her maternal grandparents in Chattanooga, Tenn., Prater did not know her father while growing up; when she would ask her mother about her father, her mother would not talk about him. She says wanting to know about her dad and his side of the family came to mind every time she changed doctors and needed to fill out her medical history but didn’t know how to fill out half of it. But she had gone all of her life without knowing about her father and felt afraid that if she did try to find him, he would already be deceased and she wouldn’t have the chance to meet him. So, she didn’t pursue it.

When Prater’s husband Dwight retired, however, he became interested in researching his family’s ancestry and asked Prater if she would like to do a DNA test through Ancestry.com so she could find out about her family, too. Although Prater had reservations, she decided to send her DNA off in January 2019.

When her test results came back, she recognized on the results the names of some of her cousins from her mother’s side; there were also names she didn’t know. In the middle of writing and publishing a book at the time, after searching on Facebook the name of one of her results — “Cynthia Logan” — who appeared to be a very close relative and finding many Facebook profiles that matched the name, she decided to focus on her book project rather than on trying to connect with these unknown members of her family.

Three years later, Cynthia Simmons Logan called Prater and left the message on Prater’s answering machine that changed Prater’s — and Simmons Logan’s — lives. Prater called Simmons Logan back, and after talking about each others’ names on their Ancestry.com results, agreed they were sisters.

Before they hung up the phone, Prater asked Simmons Logan if Simmons Logan had any other siblings. Prater recalls Simmons Logan laughing and telling her yes: There are 14 siblings plus a cousin raised as a sister in the Simmons family.

How DNA testing works

Throughout the past two to three decades, DNA testing has been on the rise, as technology, scientific knowledge and marketing for consumer genetic testing have advanced. Specifically, Ancestry started as a publication in 1983, moving to an online presence as Ancestry.com in 1996, with Ancestry.com websites in countries around the world beginning to launch in 2001. In 2012, the company launched the autosomal AncestryDNA testing process, which tests the human genome at 700,000 markers to tell consumers about their ethnicity.

According to a 2019 PEW survey, 15% of American adults have used a mail-in DNA test kit like Ancestry.com’s AncestryDNA; 38% of people who have tested their DNA through these services reported being surprised about where their ancestors came from. Respondents listed learning about their family’s origins, getting information about their family’s health or family medical history, and connecting with relatives they didn’t know about as motivations for using the service.

To participate in DNA testing through Ancestry.com according to Forbes, users spit into a tube and mix their saliva with the activation fluid in the tube’s cap. After mailing back the tube to the company, users receive results within six to eight weeks, tracing family back five to seven generations on maternal and paternal sides. Ancestry.com members who are matches can view a user’s DNA test results through family tree linking, which links results to users’ family trees; or, users can opt to keep their results private. Results estimate the percentage of a user’s DNA that comes from regions across the globe based on DNA data collection from other users.

Today, with more than 25 million people who have taken a DNA test and more than 30 billion records in its database, Ancestry.com is available in more than 80 countries across five continents, expanding the pool of data available for consumers to learn about themselves and their family history.

But there are potential risks: Numerous sources have cited the volatility of a private company storing DNA, including that the company can be bought and sold at any time without consulting the people who have contributed their DNA to the project. A similar situation occurs when users opt in to let their DNA be used in medical research: They have no say in how the research is used and receive no royalties for drugs created from the testing performed on their DNA. In addition, data breaches are a potential concern, as well as law enforcement officials gaining access to the genetic data in the future.

And the emotional and psychological duress that learning the results from DNA testing can cause should not to be overlooked: For some, discovering they are not who they thought they were, their parents are not who they thought they were or finding relatives they didn’t know existed can cause pain and grief amidst individuals and families. And according to the 2019 PEW survey, the potential for these feelings happens somewhat frequently: 27% of people who have participated in DNA testing reported they have found out about close relatives they didn’t previously know about.

Becoming part of the family

For the Simmons and Praters, however, this has been a happy event. After finding out they have another sister, the Simmons siblings organized a Zoom call with all of the living siblings — six of the Simmons siblings are deceased — and their spouses, so they could all meet each other. After this, they decided the next step was meeting in person and planned for Prater and Dwight to come to Tallahassee, Fla., where many of Prater’s siblings live, for Thanksgiving in 2022, so they could show her parts of the city that are important to their family. While on this trip, Prater got to see her father’s grave, parts of the city he constructed as a mason and Smokey Hollow, where the Simmons family lived before urban renewal destroyed the community in the 1950s and ‘60s. While at this site, Prater and her siblings were featured on the local Tallahassee news talking about what family means to them.

Since then, Prater has been able to spend Mother’s Day with her brother Frank in Texas, where she received a T-Shirt that states “I found my family” as a gift from her family for Mother’s Day. Prater and Dwight attended the Simmons family reunion in 2023 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. And this August, Prater’s sisters came to visit her in Cape Girardeau for a long weekend, so they could all get to know each other better.

Prater says her siblings’ reception of her has been beyond what she thought possible.

“I didn’t know how it would be received. Because I know in some situations when this happens, people are like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to know about this, I don't want to have anything to do with you,’” Prater says. “I had prepared myself for that if that had been the case. … But [our meeting] was spiritual, it was very heartwarming, it was just amazing how they received me.”