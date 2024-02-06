Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines

Walk into Scott Raines’ basement, and all along an entire wall, you’ll see a picture of New York City. Look closer, and you’ll see the image is actually a 32,000-piece puzzle, Ravensburger’s “New York City Window.” The puzzle is comprised of 65 photographs taken of New York City out of the 61st floor of the Rockefeller Center as part of the Manhattan Gigapixel Project. It took Raines approximately two and a half years to put the puzzle together.

At six feet tall and 18 feet long, the puzzle was one of the largest in the world when it came out in 2014 — Ravensburger had previously published “Keith Haring: Double Retrospect” with 32,000 pieces, setting the record for the largest puzzle in 2010. Now, the largest commercially-available puzzle is “What a Wonderful World,” a 60,000-piece, 232-square-foot map of the world by Dowdle.

Raines’ wife, Kathy Hotop-Raines, gave Raines the New York City puzzle for Christmas around six years ago. The puzzle has been displayed on his basement wall now for approximately a year. Raines says he enjoys seeing people’s reaction to the puzzle when they go into their basement.

Raines estimates he had help on approximately 5% of the puzzle and did the other 95% on his own. While putting it together, he worked on it two to three hours a day and sometimes took a break from it for two to three weeks at a time.

He had previously seen the puzzle put together on a wall at a puzzle shop in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which he says gave him hope he could finish it.

“At times, I thought about [giving up on the puzzle], yeah,” Raines says. “But you know, wife gives you a challenge, you have to try to get it done.”