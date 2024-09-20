SEMO presidential search critical to universitys future

-
Column (9/20/24)The real relationship between Trump-style tariffs and economic growth
Column (9/18/24)The real scandal in Springfield, Ohio
Column (9/18/24)Why the March for Life remains crucial in a post-Roe America
Editorial (9/18/24)One-man production to highlight life, teachings of father of Methodism
Column (9/16/24)Trump was sabotaged by ABC and by being Trump
Editorial (9/16/24)New research center at Kent Library opens doors to Southeast Missouris past
Column (9/14/24)When Joe Biden kneecapped his presidency
Column (9/14/24)Taking from Peter to give to Paul is not America
Editorial (9/13/24)As harvest arrives in Southeast Missouri, our agricultural producers face challenges
Column (9/13/24)This is the problem with Liz Cheneys endorsement of Kamala Harris
Column (9/12/24)How food insecurity is impacting millions in the U.S.
Letter (9/12/24)September is Suicide Prevention Month
Editorial (9/11/24)Patriot Day serves dual purpose on Sept. 11
Editorial (9/9/24)SEMOs new partnerships provide tuition discounts, perks for local educators
Editorial (9/6/24)SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!
Editorial (9/4/24)Football season returns, and we're here for it
Editorial (9/2/24)Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforce
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book worm
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic death
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practices
SEMO presidential search critical to universitys future
Southeast Missouri State University has begun its search for the schools 19th president.
Carlos Vargas will have led the university for a decade when his tenure as president ends next summer. He will leave as a president popular with the student body, respected in the community and known for taking bold actions to move the university forward. He and his wife, Pam, have been important members of the Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri community, representing the university at events throughout the region, state and world.
Work started under his oversight will far outlast his time in office. From the ongoing reconstruction of the football/soccer stadium to the universitys largest-ever comprehensive capital campaign Transforming Lives someone else will finish what Vargas began.
The stadium stands as the front door to the university and downtown Cape Girardeau, and the capital campaigns $60 million goal will fund academic and athletic projects over the coming decade. Add to those projects the universitys blossoming aviation and cybersecurity programs along with its unique River Campus and its easy to see why the next presidents vision and ability to build coalitions locally, regionally and statewide will be paramount to the universitys future.
Not only will the next president need to navigate ever-tightening financial resources and enrollment challenges, but building stronger relationships with the state legislature will also be vital to SEMOs vitality.
Greenwood Asher and Associates, a firm experienced in higher education presidential searches, is heading the project, aided by a Presidential Search Advisory Committiee.
Jim Limbaugh, vice president of the universitys Board of Governors is chairing the committee. Other members include university representatives: Tina Klocke, Board of Governors president; Lloyd Smith, Board of Governors member; Jenny Cropp, Faculty Senate chair; Brad Deken, Engineering and Technology Department chair; Erin Fluegge, Faculty Senate member; Dustin Hopkins, Professional Staff Council chair; Tom Matukewicz, head football coach; Dayna Northington, Clerical/Technical/Service (CTS) Staff Council chair; Lydia Pobst, Student Government Association president; Maureen Clancy-May, Foundation Board chair; Abbie Crites-Leoni and Jeff Davis, Alumni Association Board president emeritus; and Chris Martin, general counsel and ex-officio Board of Governors secretary. Representing the community are Charles Bud Hilburn III of Baker Implement Company and Erica Wilson of Reinsurance Group of America Inc./Global Security and Privacy Risk Management.
The committees membership mirrors the universitys stakeholders and brings expertise and knowledge that will help them choose the next president.
The group will inform community members about the ongoing search through a web page. Thats a good idea. Many will be watching the process.
Finding the right person to lead the university is critical to SEMOs future. We believe the pieces are in place to do just that.
In the meantime, we wish Dr. Vargas, Pam, university leadership, faculty and students, the best for this next year. May it be one to remember for many positive achievements.
