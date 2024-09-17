Area Safety Advocates to Host Car Seat Check Events

-
U.S. Department of State selects SEMO faculty member for English Language Specialist ProjectSoutheast Missouri State University faculty member Sarah Dietrich was recently selected for the U.S. State Departments English Language Specialist Program. Dietrich, who has served as co-coordinator of the masters in teaching English to speakers...
Suspect in Cape Girardeau school threats apprehended, facing 'serious charges'4A suspect connected to posting threats of violence toward Cape Girardeau Public Schools on social media has been apprehended and is facing serious charges". According to communication from the district to families on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect...
See Me Series at SEMO explores diversity through 'Hidden Figures'1Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media will present its fourth annual See Me Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Rose Theater. The theme of the free event is Hidden Figures, which is inspired by a 2016 film that...
Cape Girardeau, other local schools increase security after new social media threats list local campuses11Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials communicated Sunday night, Sept. 15, that they were made aware of a social media post that includes threatening language along with a list of local schools. ...
Connection Point Church among America's fastest-growing congregationsConnection Point Church in Jackson has been listed in an Outreach magazine article among the 100 fastest-growing churches in the United States. Each year, the Lifeway Research team surveys churches, verifies the numbers, calculates the results and...
Cape Council approves BOLD Marketing agreement for Convention and Visitors Bureau10Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Sept. 16, approved entering into an agreement with BOLD Marketing to provide services to the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). BOLD had the lowest bid of the two responses for services for $73,200. The...
Jackson schools reopen with heightened security after Friday's social media threat1Jackson School District students returned to school Monday, Sept. 16, with an increased security presence after classes were canceled Friday, Sept. 13, because of a threat of violence that was posted on social media. ...
Cape County commission signs off on records, mental health, election agreements2A new land records life cycle extension received approval at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, Sept. 16. Drew Blatter, the countys recorder of deeds, told the commissioners about a three-year contract extension with recording...
Burfordville man arrested on state search warrant after finding 85 grams of cocaine at residence1A Burfordville man was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers with the assistance of Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force on a state search warrant where police found 85 grams of cocaine as well as various other drugs while searching a...
One-man play brings John Wesley's journey to life in Cape Girardeau, Jackson6Robert A. Johnston, also known as BJ Johnston, will be coming to Cape Girardeau and Jackson to perform a one-man play called The Life of John Wesley: The Man from Aldersgate. Johnston said the production is usually 80 minutes long. He said all of...
Local News 9/14/24Kennett resident eyewitness to 9/11 attack, honored for saving lives7KENNETT, Mo. - We all remember where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. US Army Lt. Col. David Richardson never will forget. I was at the Pentagon and I saw the plane coming in, Richardson said. I was on the third floor, E Ring. Richardson, now a...
Suspect identified in Cape shooting9Cape Girardeau police have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says authorities identified Chono Montgomery, 40, of Mason, Tennessee, in the incident that occurred on Village drive....
Jackson R-2 schools close for the day after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert4The Jackson R-2 School District is not in session on Friday and Cape Central High School is on high alert after threats of violence were circulated on social media. According to the Jackson R-2 Facebook page, the district was made aware of the...
Local school officials: Report don't repost threats made via social mediaSIKESTON Several school districts in Southeast Missouri have become the target of threats circulating social media platforms, forcing many to increase security on their campuses and, in some cases, cancel their classes and events. Sikeston Public...
COLUMN: Win one more for Dr. Vargas7I have lived all over America and have been around a handful of college towns and universities, from those I attended, the football games I covered, or those my family has been involved in. I had never seen a university president so beloved by the...
Highway 74 in Cape County reduced for intersection improvementsHighway 74 from Wolverine Road to South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews begin work to install a new camera and signals, as well as make pavement repairs....
Most read 9/12/24Shooting on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau9A Cape Girardeau police officer, left, speaks with a witness after a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11, near the entrance to Village on the Green apartment complex on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday night, a suspect had not been...
Area Safety Advocates to Host Car Seat Check Events
Most parents and caregivers with small children do their best and believe their car seats are installed correctly. Unfortunately, they are wrong. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.
As part of Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 15-21), Cape Girardeau Safe Communities, Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety partners and other safety advocates will host free Car Seat Check Events throughout southeast and south central Missouri. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station throughout the area. Locations include in Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Van Buren.
Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates, discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. Checks take an average of 30 minutes to complete.
Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented. Always buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80%. (CDC)
Quick Tips for Families:
- Wear your seat belt: Be sure everyone else in the car buckles up, too. When adults wear seat belts, kids use car seats, booster seats and seat belts. Set a good example and buckle up every ride, every time.
- Place kids under 13 in a back seat: Its the safest place for them to ride.
- Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a minute: A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.
- Make sure your child is riding safely. Visit a car seat check event to see if you are using your car seat correctly. Common errors include a loose harness, not using the seat belt or LATCH system to properly secure a car seat, failing to correctly use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster. A certified child passenger safety technician can help you protect your child.
For more information, contact Emily Church at Cape Girardeau Safe Communities, (573)339-6365 or Ashley Metelski at MoDOT, (573)380-9432 or visit www.savemolives.com/mcrs/car-seat-check-event
