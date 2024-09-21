Outside the Office: Building Dreams from Scratch Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Daniel Cook grew up in Marble Hill, Missouri, the youngest child of four. He loved Tonka trucks, Hot Wheels and helping his dad build things around the house. When he wanted a treehouse and tire swing, his dad taught him how to make it. By the time he was in seventh grade, his family moved to Jackson, Mo., where he began taking shop classes crafting shelves and gun cabinets and eventually took to repairing antique tractors and trucks. His hands were always building and hammering, his brain always designing and planning.
I just picture something in my head, sketch it out, and go from there, Cook said. I like to make something from nothing.
Through the years, Cook has made a lot of somethings from nothing, including longbows and knives for hobby, plus practical items like building a desk for his daughters apartment, or framing out and finishing the basement in his home. Not only does he like to use his hands to create, but he likes to figure out how to take something you would find in a store, maybe even something expensive, and then do it for less. Taking parts and using them to form a whole is kind of his thing.
For the past 19 years, Cooks been doing that type of work as a parts professional with McCoy Construction and Forestry [previously Erb Equipment]. When customers walk in or make a call to the store, Cook helps them identify and purchase parts for their John Deere equipment.
I get to work with the toys I played with as a child, just bigger versions, Cook said. And I love the interactions with customers and figuring out what they need.
Outside the office, Cook uses this same skill to figure out what he needs for the hobbies he enjoys at home. Most recently, he turned his attention to cigar box guitars, and after doing three months of research, began making them at home. A cigar box guitar is a working instrument made out of various materials around the house. The anatomy is similar to a full-size guitar but many are made with only three strings. The cigar box [cut with sound holes] is the body and the neck is made out of wood. But the fret, tuners, tailpiece and bridge can come from just about anything hinges, nails, bolts and nuts even a yardstick can become the fingerboard.
Cigar box guitars date back to the 1800s when supplies and resources werent readily available, especially for the poor. Wanting to make music, people figured out you could put wood with a box, string it up and have a fiddle. Today they are built just for fun, but back then, they were built out of necessity. For Cook, learning the history of the cigar box guitars has been fascinating, and almost as much fun as making them.
People [throughout history] have just figured it out. They had to for survival, Cook said. And knowing where we are today with technology, they didnt have that. A lot [of those skills] get lost over time.
When Cook made his first cigar box guitar, he didnt tell anyone, not even his wife, Tina. He wasnt sure people would understand the concept or his reason for wanting to make it. And while he comes from a musical family, he didnt know how to play the instrument. He was sure it would be viewed as just another one of Daniels hobbies. But now, 12 cigar box guitars later, with plans for many more, hes learning to play the guitar as he builds.
Ive played Amazing Grace, but only on one string because I havent gotten my chords down yet, Cook said. [But also] Ill Fly Away. A little bit of ZZ Tops La Grange. A little 12 Bar Blues.
Each guitar is built in a small shop in his basement and, on average, takes about two weeks. He built the Biblecaster for his preacher cousin, using a cedar Bible box of the same size. Another one, made with a license plate, he calls the platecaster. And his smaller-sized, travel guitar, he calls gypsy.
Most of his guitars are acoustic and made with the standard three-string model, but Cooks also built a diddley bow with only one string. In a few of his models, hes experimented with adding a pickup, giving an electric-guitar option. No matter what he builds, Cook looks for uniqueness and originality in the cigar box itself and the materials he uses to create them.
Currently, he has 70-plus empty cigar boxes in his basement, many purchased from Tobacco Lane in Cape Girardeau, but three of them from a recent trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Cook says he wants to build up inventory and hopes to attend a craft fair or festival in the future.
I love going to craft fairs anyway, and Ive always wanted to make something to vendor and show off, Cook said. But Im not looking to travel. This isnt a business. And Im not in it for the money. This is just a chance to build whatever my imagination wants to.
Comments
-
-
-
Southeast Missourian to launch faster, feature-rich digital platform6The Southeast Missourian will be launching a new digital platform at www.semissourian.com on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 10 a.m., management said. Current users will need to verify their email address on the site to gain access. When a current...
-
St. Augustine eighth-grader Charlotte Collier receives Leaders of Hope Award for anti-bullying effortsCharlotte Collier, an eighth-grade student at St. Augustine School in Kelso, was recently awarded a Leaders of Hope Award for her acts of kindness and community service. The Leaders of Hope Awards are presented each year by Baker Implement Co., in...
-
Convicted felon Stockard sentenced to 72 months in prison for buying, selling gunsShawn Stockard, 53, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig for buying and selling guns on Tuesday, Sept. 17. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Stockard's 72-month...
-
Cape mother organizing event to recognize those lost tragically2A Cape Girardeau mother is organizing an event to recognize people lost in tragedies. Donna Colyer-Jones lost her daughter, Tesquonna Hill, to a homicide in St. Louis on Aug. 10, she said. The event will be held to recognize her birthday at Capaha...
-
-
Cape county commission chooses walking trail plan18During a quick meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Sept. 19, the commissioners chose a contractor for a walking trail at County Park North. Following the projects announcement, the commission received six bids ranging from...
-
Two juveniles face charges after non-credible social media threats to Perry County schools7Two juveniles connected to social media threats toward Perry County District No. 32 Schools have been referred to juvenile court for charges. According to communication from superintendent Fara Jones to families, the two juveniles were quickly in...
-
Book signing event with author Mary Sue Anton to benefit New Madrid Historical MuseumMary Sue Anton will be in New Madrid for a book signing this weekend. She will be at the New Madrid Historical Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and welcomes readers of all ages to come get their book signed by her and to meet the...
-
-
Railroad tie business had no sprinkler system despite use of hazardous material; EPA says no immediate danger from fire5The Missouri Department of Natural Resources determined that last weeks fire at North American Tie and Timber did not reach the holding tank containing creosote, according to an Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson. After inspecting the...
-
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break4Saxony Lutheran High School is canceling classes on Thursday due to a broken water main creating multiple leaks on campus. According to social media communication from the school, repairs will begin on Thursday that will require water to the...
-
Faith leaders gather to bridge gaps in mental health support services7Nearly 50 people mostly pastors or leaders from area churches crowded into a meeting room at Southeast Behavioral Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with hopes of finding better ways to address mental health and substance abuse...
-
Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck police officer while being arrested for burglary8A Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck an officer while being arrested by the Cape Girardeau police for alleged burglary Sunday, Sept. 15. Jack Tucker, 55, allegedly resisted the police after they approached him in the backyard of a residence....
-
Local law enforcement deems Monday's potential social media threat toward Perry County Schools non-credible1Perry County District No. 32 Schools initiated a preventive lockdown Monday morning after administrators were made aware of a potential threat made on social media. According to a release sent to district families, local law enforcement agencies...
-
-
U.S. Department of State selects SEMO faculty member for English Language Specialist Project1Southeast Missouri State University faculty member Sarah Dietrich was recently selected for the U.S. State Departments English Language Specialist Program. Dietrich, who has served as co-coordinator of the masters in teaching English to speakers...
-
Suspect in Cape Girardeau school threats apprehended, facing 'serious charges'11A suspect connected to posting threats of violence toward Cape Girardeau Public Schools on social media has been apprehended and is facing serious charges". According to communication from the district to families on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect...
-
See Me Series at SEMO explores diversity through 'Hidden Figures'18Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media will present its fourth annual See Me Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Rose Theater. The theme of the free event is Hidden Figures, which is inspired by a 2016 film that...
-
Cape Girardeau, other local schools increase security after new social media threats list local campuses14Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials communicated Sunday night, Sept. 15, that they were made aware of a social media post that includes threatening language along with a list of local schools. ...
-
Connection Point Church among America's fastest-growing congregationsConnection Point Church in Jackson has been listed in an Outreach magazine article among the 100 fastest-growing churches in the United States. Each year, the Lifeway Research team surveys churches, verifies the numbers, calculates the results and...
-
Cape Council approves BOLD Marketing agreement for Convention and Visitors Bureau11Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Sept. 16, approved entering into an agreement with BOLD Marketing to provide services to the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). BOLD had the lowest bid of the two responses for services for $73,200. The...
-
Jackson schools reopen with heightened security after Friday's social media threat1Jackson School District students returned to school Monday, Sept. 16, with an increased security presence after classes were canceled Friday, Sept. 13, because of a threat of violence that was posted on social media. ...
-
Cape County commission signs off on records, mental health, election agreements7A new land records life cycle extension received approval at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, Sept. 16. Drew Blatter, the countys recorder of deeds, told the commissioners about a three-year contract extension with recording...
-
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says42WEST PALM BEACH, Fla Donald Trump was the target of what the FBI said appears to be an attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another...
-
-
-
Suspect identified in Cape shooting9Cape Girardeau police have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says authorities identified Chono Montgomery, 40, of Mason, Tennessee, in the incident that occurred on Village drive....
-
Jackson R-2 schools close for the day after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert4The Jackson R-2 School District is not in session on Friday and Cape Central High School is on high alert after threats of violence were circulated on social media. According to the Jackson R-2 Facebook page, the district was made aware of the...
-
COLUMN: Win one more for Dr. Vargas7I have lived all over America and have been around a handful of college towns and universities, from those I attended, the football games I covered, or those my family has been involved in. I had never seen a university president so beloved by the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.