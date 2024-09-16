Prayer 9-16-24

More to explore
-
One-man play brings John Wesley's journey to life in Cape Girardeau, JacksonRobert A. Johnston, also known as BJ Johnston, will be coming to Cape Girardeau and Jackson to perform a one-man play called The Life of John Wesley: The Man from Aldersgate. Johnston said the production is usually 80 minutes long. He said all of...
-
Cape Council to consider agreement with BOLD Marketing for Convention and Visitors Bureau1The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Sept. 16, will consider agreeing with BOLD Marketing to service the Convention and Visitors Bureau, during its meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 44 N, Lorimier St. ...
-
-
-
Local News 9/14/24Kennett resident eyewitness to 9/11 attack, honored for saving lives7KENNETT, Mo. - We all remember where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. US Army Lt. Col. David Richardson never will forget. I was at the Pentagon and I saw the plane coming in, Richardson said. I was on the third floor, E Ring. Richardson, now a...
-
-
Suspect identified in Cape shooting9Cape Girardeau police have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says authorities identified Chono Montgomery, 40, of Mason, Tennessee, in the incident that occurred on Village drive....
-
Jackson R-2 schools close for the day after social media threat, Cape schools on high alert4The Jackson R-2 School District is not in session on Friday and Cape Central High School is on high alert after threats of violence were circulated on social media. According to the Jackson R-2 Facebook page, the district was made aware of the...
-
Local school officials: Report don't repost threats made via social mediaSIKESTON Several school districts in Southeast Missouri have become the target of threats circulating social media platforms, forcing many to increase security on their campuses and, in some cases, cancel their classes and events. Sikeston Public...
-
COLUMN: Win one more for Dr. Vargas6I have lived all over America and have been around a handful of college towns and universities, from those I attended, the football games I covered, or those my family has been involved in. I had never seen a university president so beloved by the...
-
Highway 74 in Cape County reduced for intersection improvementsHighway 74 from Wolverine Road to South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews begin work to install a new camera and signals, as well as make pavement repairs....
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Elton Dan concert at fair canceled due to weather forecast2The SEMO District Fair has announced tonights grandstand entertainment, Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, has been canceled due to forecasted high winds and heavy rains. Since the concert was scheduled to be free, there are no refunds and no plans to...
-
Jackson High School limits classroom cellphone use to enhance education, reduce distractions3Jackson High School has implemented new cellphone procedures for the 2024-25 school year. Previously, students were allowed to use their phones during downtime in class at each teachers discretion. This year, administrators elected to disallow...
-
Chaffee science teacher hopes to connect students to modern agriculture through STEM1CHAFFEE Jon Rodgers, a junior high and high school science teacher in the Chaffee School District, recently completed the Nourish the Future yearlong leadership program along with 37 others from around the country. ...
-
Shooting on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau9A Cape Girardeau police officer, left, speaks with a witness after a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 11, near the entrance to Village on the Green apartment complex on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday night, a suspect had not been...
-
Cape transportation committee considers points of public input at latest meeting4The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) Committee met to consider points of public input on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau. Chairman Jeff Maurer said at the Wednesday, Sept. 11, meeting that they received more than "600 lines" of raw data in...
-
Cape woman arrested on warrant for failure to appear, allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine1A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Friday, Sept. 6, by Cape Girardeau police officers on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and while being apprehended, the police allegedly found the woman in possession of methamphetamine. ...
-
-
-
-
Most read 9/10/24Cape County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor, possession of child pornography1A Cape Girardeau County man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County jail Sunday, Sept. 8 for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography. The Cape Girardeau Police Department had received reports of an alleged incident...