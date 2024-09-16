New research center at Kent Library opens doors to Southeast Missouris past

-
New research center at Kent Library opens doors to Southeast Missouris past
The State Historical Society of Missouris (SHSMO) Cape Girardeau Research Center has recently opened its new home on the third floor of Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University, marking a significant milestone for researchers, students and the broader community. After 18 months in temporary housing, this new, larger space promises to enhance the centers ability to preserve and provide access to a wealth of historical records, ensuring that the legacy of Southeast Missouri and its people is preserved for future generations.
Congratulations to the SHSMO on this important achievement. The move to Kent Library not only allows for a more accessible and robust research environment but also signifies the universitys commitment to the communitys shared history. This partnership between SHSMO and Southeast Missouri State University is a shining example of how institutions can collaborate to create invaluable resources for learning, exploration and the celebration of regional heritage.
What sets this research center apart is its impressive collection of more than 70 private record collections, many of which date back to the late 1800s. From legal records of the Oliver, Oliver and Waltz law firm to more personal accounts such as letters, photographs and manuscripts, these documents offer invaluable insights into Southeast Missouris past. As research center coordinator Bill Eddleman aptly put it, the center goes beyond mere "displays and museums" to provide an immersive space where people can engage deeply with the sources of history.
For researchers, this new space is a treasure trove, offering the opportunity to study and uncover stories that might otherwise be forgotten. Whether one is delving into genealogical research, tracing the history of a local business, or exploring cultural shifts in the region, the center is a gateway to knowledge that helps us understand where weve come from and where were headed. For the students at SEMO, this space opens doors to hands-on learning experiences and an appreciation for archival research that is critical to many academic disciplines.
Beyond its academic importance, this center enriches the entire Cape Girardeau community. By preserving and making available these records, it strengthens our connection to our past and provides tools for future generations to explore the rich history of the region. It also fosters a sense of pride in the collective history we share, from the stories of local businesses and families to the larger narratives of societal change.
We extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to the State Historical Society of Missouri and all those involved in this project. The new research center represents a bright future for historical research in Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri and beyond.
Additionally, if you enjoy history content, the Southeast Missourian regularly publishes columns, stories and photos from the past. Whether its Sharon Sanders Out of the Past column or submissions from one of our local history experts, youll find fascinating content in print and online each week in the Southeast Missourian.
