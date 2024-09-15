Hot Wheels Race Pictures from 2024 Manifolds on Main Street

42 kids aged 2-18 years old participated in todays Hot Wheels Race Event at the Cape Girardeau, Missouri downtown car show, Manifolds on Main Street. This is the first annual Hot Wheels Race put on by the River City Rodders Cape Girardeau Antique Car Club. They purchased a race track and many unique hot wheels. They even made a large trophy and had hot wheel signs to give the winners of each bracket. First Place Overall was Heidi Frank (age 5); Second Place Overall was team Kahtara McCoy (age 5) and brother Castile McCoy (age 2); Third Place Overall was James Stevens (age 5). The River City Rodders want to thank all that participated to make this a fun event. Thank you!