SIKESTON  Several school districts in Southeast Missouri have become the target of threats circulating social media platforms, forcing many to increase security on their campuses and, in some cases, cancel their classes and events.

Sikeston Public Schools was made aware of several school threats circulating social media platforms, the district announced Thursday, Sept. 12.

All tips threatening safety received have been thoroughly investigated, and none have shown to be credible, Sikeston Public Schools said Friday, Sept. 13 via its communications platform to parents. We have a strong police presence in buildings and encourage all parents, students and stakeholders to report, not repost.

Sikeston Public Schools and Sikeston DPS were notified Thursday, Sept. 12 by Courage2Report of hoax threats circulating the country, the district said.

SPS has extra DPS presence today as we continue to closely monitor our buildings' safety, the district said Friday via its communications platform to parents. We are continuing to investigate every tip and threat we receive thoroughly. We will continue to send parents/ guardians updates. We encourage you to report, not repost,

On Thursday evening, Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Shannon Holifield made a statement regarding the issue.

Nationwide, there has been a trend of social media threats directed towards schools since the beginning of the school year, Holifield said. Sikeston Public Schools has been no exception.

The district has and will continue to investigate every tip and threat received, she said.

Our No. 1 priority will always be our students safety, Holifield said. We are thankful to have tremendous support from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Tomorrow (Friday), and in the future, there will be an increased police presence throughout our district.

The district will continue to use all our resources in order to keep our students safe, the superintendent said.

Any threats made to students or schools at Sikeston Public Schools will not be tolerated, Holifield said. We encourage students, families and all stakeholders in our community to report any potential threats.

If anyone does receive or have information about these posts, they can be reported to Courage2Report and the threat will be investigated, according to the district.

The threats on Thursday, Sept. 12 come as other school districts in Southeast Missouri are also receiving threats.

Jackson R-2 Schools closed Friday, Sept. 13 due to receiving similar threats.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11 an alleged threat had reportedly advised Poplar Bluff R-1 students to stay home.

Poplar Bluff Police Department officials were notified and conducted a threat assessment, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Cornman said in a statement to parents. Authorities have notified the district that the post was made in an effort to warn friends in relation to the recent shooting in a neighborhood in Doniphan that caused their school district to go into lockdown protocols and take precautionary measures.

Cornman said the district greatly appreciates the quick response of Poplar Bluff law enforcement officials and applauds their efforts to work with the district.

The Poplar Bluff School District wishes to stress the importance of appropriate social media behavior, and we ask that parents take this opportunity to discuss with their child(ren) that same sentiment, Cornman said.

Students who engage in this type of rhetoric face both discipline through the school district and possible prosecution.

Missouri State Highway Patrol had also informed Poplar Bluff schools Wednesday that alleged threats of school violence were circulating through social media platforms across the country and state, with no credibility.

Poplar Bluff's threats prompted Charleston R-1 School District to address the issue with their school community on Thursday, too.

We are aware of a perceived threat made yesterday at Poplar Bluff Schools, which has raised some concerns over the safety of Charleston R-I athletic activities taking place there later today, the Charleston R-1 District said via its official Facebook page. According to Poplar Bluff Schools, the perceived threat was investigated by law enforcement, and deemed to be unsubstantiated and related in part to a social media trend. Charleston R-1 Central Office has been in communication with Poplar Bluff administration, and at this time, all parties are confident that activities can proceed as scheduled.

Charleston R-1's post also said now is a great time for parents to remind their children to report and not repost when they see threatening messages on social medial.

Twin Rivers dealt with an incident Tuesday, Sept. 10 similar to the national situation, when an anonymous and cryptic post was made through Facebook and TikTok regarding the Fisk campus. The district responded with increased law enforcement presence Wednesday.

An incident Monday, Sept. 9 at Doniphan schools was not directly related to the district. A non-fatal shooting occurred in a neighborhood near the Doniphan campus. As a precaution, the campus was put on lockdown for about 20 minutes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement through the Courage2Report School Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached through the Missouri State Highway Patrol website by toll-free text at 738477, or by calling 1-866-748-7047. The Courage2Report form is available here: https://www.p3campus.com/tipform.aspx?ID=5250#

The Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff contributed to this article.