Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Cadets Earn Promotions

Ten cadet members of the local Civil Air Patrol Squadron, Trail of Tears Composite Squadron located in Cape Girardeau, MO, recently completed the requirements for their current achievements. Promotions and awards were celebrated on August 8, 2024 and Sept 5, 2024. Matthew Allcock completed Achievement 6 earning the rank of cadet senior master sergeant. Cadet Trysten Weinhold completed Achievement 4 earning the rank of cadet technical sergeant. Cadet Charles Hillis completed Achievement 3 earning the rank of cadet senior airman. Cadet Mason Klosterhoff completed Achievement 2 earning the rank of cadet airman 1st class. Cadets Demetreus Brown, Abigail Debrecht, Wesley Higgerson, Garet Miget, Wyatt Shunk, and Channing Shunk completed Achievement 1 earning the Curry Award and the rank of cadet airman.

About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron

The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.

About Missouri Wing

The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.

About Civil Air Patrol

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the worlds largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving Americas communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

Visit CAP.news or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.