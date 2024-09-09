Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Cadets Earn Promotions

-
Fair food safety: Public health inspectors working all week to ensure food is as safe as it is delicious1If youre a person who worries about food sanitation, especially at a place such as a county or district fair, the public health department would encourage you to relax and indulge. While a menu of elephant ears and turkey legs might not be the...
-
How special events elevate charity missions beyond fundraisingCharitable organizations are often known in the communities they serve by their special events. From galas and concerts to 5Ks and golf tournaments, there are events throughout the year that support the good work being done by our not-for-profits in...
-
SEMOs applied nutrition masters program earns reaccreditationSoutheast Missouri State Universitys Master of Science in applied nutrition has earned reaccreditation from the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND), the university announced Monday, Sept. 9. ...
-
Cape County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor, possession of child pornographyA Cape Girardeau County man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County jail Sunday, Sept. 8 for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography. The Cape Girardeau Police Department had received reports of an alleged incident...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flair1Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
-
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan14Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
-
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
-
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
-
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
-
-
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits15The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Cadets Earn Promotions
Ten cadet members of the local Civil Air Patrol Squadron, Trail of Tears Composite Squadron located in Cape Girardeau, MO, recently completed the requirements for their current achievements. Promotions and awards were celebrated on August 8, 2024 and Sept 5, 2024. Matthew Allcock completed Achievement 6 earning the rank of cadet senior master sergeant. Cadet Trysten Weinhold completed Achievement 4 earning the rank of cadet technical sergeant. Cadet Charles Hillis completed Achievement 3 earning the rank of cadet senior airman. Cadet Mason Klosterhoff completed Achievement 2 earning the rank of cadet airman 1st class. Cadets Demetreus Brown, Abigail Debrecht, Wesley Higgerson, Garet Miget, Wyatt Shunk, and Channing Shunk completed Achievement 1 earning the Curry Award and the rank of cadet airman.
About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron
The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.
About Missouri Wing
The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.
About Civil Air Patrol
Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the worlds largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving Americas communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.
Visit CAP.news or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.