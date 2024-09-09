Fair food safety: Public health inspectors working all week to ensure food is as safe as it is delicious

-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan12Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits15The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Fair food safety: Public health inspectors working all week to ensure food is as safe as it is delicious
If youre a person who worries about food sanitation, especially at a place like a county or district fair, the public health department would encourage you to relax and indulge. While a menu of elephant ears and turkey legs might not be the healthiest foods for your diet, the food at the fair should be safe to eat as each vendor will be held to food safety standards.
Public health inspectors were busy Friday at the SEMO District Fair, hopping in and out of the food trailers, checking their lists.
Their jobs werent done Friday, either. Public health workers will work every day of the fair to make sure the facilities are clean and acceptable, per food regulations.
Inspectors look at the water sources, as many vendors bring their own water tanks. They inspect the insides of the food trailers for cleanliness and access to washing supplies. They inspect refrigerators. The inspectors also ensure the water and sewer discharge work as designed.
The inspections are intended to prevent a multitude of food-related illneses, such as salmonellosis and norovirus.
So another thing we're looking for is they're keeping their hot foods hot, and their cold food cold. So anything cold has to be kept at 41 or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit, said Natalie Govreau, assistant director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. And once they cook something and they're hot-holding it, the temperature has to be 135 degrees or hotter. Or they have to use time as a standard. And if they use time, there's a certain period they have to go by, and they have to have a written plan, and they have to demonstrate how they're going to keep up with that. And then when we go in throughout the week we will obviously check that.
Inspectors will also look for proper hand-washing, and that sinks and washing supplies are always available, and that food workers use gloves or tongs per regulations.
Govreau said many of the fair vendors are family members who travel from event to event. Many of their cooks and workers are experienced, but sometimes they hire locally, which requires some education before they begin serving food.
We obviously understand its money for them, but we have a duty to keep the public safe. So the process is that we actually go out and do pre-opening inspections.
The vendors pay a $30 permit and have to pass the inspections before they open. Once the pre-opening inspections are completed, theyre subject to many levels of inspection throughout the week, based on the types of food being cooked and served. Meat products, for example, require different cooking temperatures, so inspectors will check oven racks to make sure juices from one type of meat that require one temperature arent adversely affecting the safety of a different type of meat placed below. All meats have to come from a facility inspected by the USDA.
The communications with food vendors begin weeks before they arrive so there are no surprises.
This is one of our largest events of the year, Govreau said. It is known around the office as Fair Week. We have four full-time environmentalists right now, and Ill step in if I need to, but we will have a lot going on. So everybody will be on site that Friday to get everybody inspected. And then we send out two environmentalists each day to do spot checks, or mini-inspections.
Govreau said they investigate every complaint that comes to the office, regardless whether it is a temporary vendor or a restaurant.
On Friday morning, environmentalist Anthony Mitchell and Amy Morris were going from vendor to vendor. Some of the vendors were ready when they arrived at 8:30; others were still making preparations. They said they keep things light and allow the vendors to make necessary adjustments before they open. Some are as simple as the food worker hadnt yet set out the soap on the sink.
Frank Cole, a worker for one of the vendors, said things run pretty smoothly at the SEMO District Fair, an event hes worked for at least a decade. He said its one of the better and cleaner events on his companys tour every fall. He said his company requires every worker to take training annually on safe food practices.
Some fairs are better than others, he said. This one right here is pretty good. (The inspectors) really watch the staff. Its good for the people who come and eat.
