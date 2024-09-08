Union County Museum (Ill.) Opens New Exhibit

The Union County Museum will be saluting the election year by presenting an exhibit on the 1884 presidential election. The emphasis will be on the candidacy of John A. Logan. Logan was born in Murphysboro, Ill. and grew to prominence in Southern Illinois. In 1884 he was a U.S. Senator from Illinois and decided to run for the Republican nomination for president. His candidacy failed, but he did receive the second place on the ticket as vice-president. James Blaine received the Republican nomination for president and their opponents were Grover Cleveland and Thomas Hendricks.

A wide variety of political memorabilia will be on display including several rare and unique pieces. Items on display include ribbons, advertising cards, bandannas, plates, posters and other interesting materials. Learn about one of Americas most interesting and lively elections. The exhibit will be conducted through the months of September and October.

The Union County Museum is located at 117 S. Appleknocker in Cobden, Ill. The hours are Saturday and Sunday, 1-5p.m. and Friday afternoons by chance.