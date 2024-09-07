Its Fair Week!: What to expect at the 168th-Annual SEMO District Fair, Sept. 7-14

Southeast Missourian file photo

Get ready for family fun that brings the region together in Cape Girardeau at the 168th-annual SEMO District Fair, Sept. 7-14 at Arena Park. This year, the SEMO District Fair Boards main focus is safety. To enhance security, they have added a six-foot fence around the perimeter of the fairgrounds, as well as walk-through metal detectors each attendee will enter through.

We want everybody to come and enjoy and feel comfortable coming to the fair, says Darrell Aufdenberg, member of the SEMO District Fair Board. That is the major goal for our board this year. This year, a new, state-of-the-art swine pavilion stands in the livestock exhibition area for students to show their swine exhibits, made possible by donations from SEMO District Fair supporters. And the Grandstand Entertainment staples of the fair are back: The demolition derbies take place Saturday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 14; the hot rod tractor truck pull takes place Friday, Sept. 13; and Heartland Idol is on the mainstage Monday, Sept. 9.

This years entertainers include Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Reckless Kelly and Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, an Elton John tribute band. The tribute band concert will be free with a paid admission Thursday, Sept. 12. This marks the first time the fair has provided a free concert.

The Activities Tent also includes many free events, including caricature drawings on both Saturdays; bingo Saturday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 11; and Latino Family Day Sunday, Sept. 8. And fairgoers favorite food vendors will be back, along with carnival rides on the Midway, too.

The SEMO District Fair is an important economic driver for the region, bringing people to Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Last year, approximately 90,000 people attended. This year, Aufden- berg says there is a waiting list for vendors, and the livestock barns will also be full.

Aufdenberg hopes people come out to have fun at this Southeast Missouri tradition.

Come and see the kids [with their exhibits], see the agricul- ture, Aufdenberg says. Come to the fair and have a good time, eat the fair food and enjoy.

Sept. 7-14, 2024

GRANDSTAND ENTERTAINMENT

SEPT. 7 / 6 P.M.

Auto Tire & Parts NAPA DUAL DEMO DERBY #1

Tickets $15 and $20

SEPT. 8

Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club GARDEN TRACTOR PULL



10 A.M.

ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL



1 P.M. Free Grandstand Event

SEPT. 9 / 7 P.M.

River Radio

HEARTLAND IDOL FINALS Free Grandstand Event

SEPT. 10 / 8 P.M.

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

All Tickets $37

Pit and Chair Seating Available

SEPT. 11 / 8 P.M.

RECKLESS KELLY

All Tickets $30

Pit and Chair Seating Available

SEPT. 12 / 7 P.M.

ELTON DAN & THE ROCKET BAND

Free Grandstand Event

Requires a ticket, available at the Fair Ticket Office which includes entry gate admission.

SEPT. 13 / 7 P.M.

DeWitt Auction and Farm Credit SEMO PRO PULLING LEAGUE HOT ROD TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL

Tickets $15 and $20

SEPT. 14 / 6 P.M.

C&C Storm Shelters DUAL DEMO DERBY #2



Tickets $15 and $20

ORDER TICKETS ONLINE  www.SEMOFAIR.COM__

All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission, including motor sports.

ONGROUNDS ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTH FAIRGROUNDS

Wheels of Agriculture Game Show

An audience interactive game show that takes place on a stage. The format is trivia-based game play that awards points to the person who can answer a randomly-selected question. Questions are agriculture-based about animals, plants, food, etc. Fun for all ages!

SEPT. 7, 8 AND 14

2 P.M., 4 P.M. AND 6 P.M.

SEPT. 9-13

5:30 P.M. AND 7 P.M.

NORTH FAIRGROUNDS

The Circus Science Spectacular!

This is an innovative, entertaining educational production using the magical world of a circus to teach science concepts such as matter, air power, forces and motion, sim- ple machines and more. Audiences of all ages go from laughter to amazement in minutes.

SEPT. 7, 8 AND 14

3 P.M. AND 5 P.M.

SEPT. 9-13

5 P.M. AND 7 P.M.

Agriland

Learn more about agriculture here. Race the ducks at the old-time hand-operated well pump display.

Kidzone

Variety of hands-on activities for children.

SMILE CONTEST SEPT. 7 AT 2 P.M.

PORTABLE DAIRY BARN

Learn how milk comes from the farm to the store. A one-of-a-kind experiential dairy farm exhibit on the im- portance of dairy and dairy farming. TEACHING PRESENTATIONS WILL BE HELD THROUGHOUT THE WEEK.

LATINO FAMILY DAY

This event will have a Mariachi Band, pinatas, games for kids, Mexican Bingo and a taco bar

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

1 P.M. TO 6 P.M.

DOG DAY EVENT

Stop by and see dogs from local shelters and visit with dog trainers, vet clinics, and local pet store owners. Plus, DOG TRICK SHOW every hour!

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

4 P.M. TO 7 P.M.

At the Fairgrounds

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

(573) 334-9250

www.semofair.com