SEMO District Fair is upon us; come join the fun!

Editorial

What do you get when you combine artworks, a snapshot of the area's agricultural products, concerts, children's entertainment, a carnival and food favorites?

SEMO District Fair.

This year's extravaganza is upon us, running Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.

The fair really does have something for all ages. We enjoy marveling at the arts and crafts and wandering around the livestock barn. The youngsters, of course, can't get enough of the rides and games. Grandstand concerts appeal to a variety of musical tastes. And since we all have to eat, there's not much better than fresh-squeezed lemonade, burgers hot off the grill and delightful funnel cakes.

As usual, a parade will kick off the weeklong event. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park, ending at the fairgrounds.

Nightly entertainment will feature a Dual Demolition Derby, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Tuesday, Sept. 10; Reckless Kelly, Wednesday, Sept. 11; Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, Thursday, Sept. 12; and a Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull, Friday, Sept. 13. For tickets, visit www.semofair.vbotickets.com/events .

River Radios HEARTLAND IDOL competition will be Monday, Sept. 9. The event is free.

Visit the fair's website, www.semofair.com , for a full schedule of events and to purchase midway armbands.

This event wouldn't be possible without lots of hard work behind the scenes from members of the fair's board of directors and dozens of volunteers responsible for everything from coordinating parking to cleaning up each day and night. We appreciate all they do.

SEMO District Fair  an annual treat for the senses. We'll see you there.