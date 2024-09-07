Community Cookbook: Make cornbread with Val Grant from Sikeston, Mo.

Photo by Megan McClanahan

Violet Val Grant grew up in a large family in Sikeston, Mo. Her mother, Hattie, birthed 18 children, with Grant coming close to the end at No. 16. Her dad farmed while her mother worked at home. From a young age, Grant had a fascination with watching her mama make up all kinds of recipes in the kitchen. From fried chicken to sweet potato pie to German chocolate cake, her mother cooked it all from scratch. And while Grant loved to watch, she and her siblings tried their best not to get caught: Being caught meant you had to help.

My mom taught all of her children to cook, even my brothers, Grant says. I learned to cut up a whole chicken, fry it up, make cornbread it turned out good! Guess the joke was on me.

By the time Grant reached second grade, she could make a full Thanksgiving-sized meal for her family, which meant when her mother went out of town, she was in charge of the food. At only 7 years old, Grant says she was like a teenager in the kitchen. It was a skill passed down from generations, her own mother learning to cook the recipes her grandmother made. The cornbread recipe is one of them.

Its simple, Grant says. Not too hard, quick. All my friends like it. We serve it with beans, with greens or just to have it. Its made with love.

Over the years, the cornbread made with a cast iron skillet has become a family favorite. They eat it at holidays, family reunions and for Sunday suppers. And now that her parents have passed on and her siblings are scattered throughout the country, its shared meals and memories that help them stay connected. When they gather, the family not only eats and plays music, but they reminisce about how they were raised.

Mom and Dad taught us to love God. Love your family. Stay connected. Keep good credit. Always have life insurance, Grant says. By keeping Christ first, the rest falls in place. If you venture off, youll come back, because youre rooted and grounded.

Recently, part of Grants family gathered in North Carolina for a reunion hosted by her older sister Odia. More than 115 family members were in attendance with at least one person from each core family representing 10 out of 13 siblings on her dads side. And while many of the older generations are fading out, Grant is excited the younger generation is interested in keeping traditions alive.

My niece Khalia stays on me to make a cookbook, Grant says. She says, We need to call it Big Mamas Recipes and put all of her favorite meals in a book and pass it down, so it will always be in the family. Its on my bucket list to do.

Growing up in a large family, Grant remembers that fast food was out of the question, because it was simply too expensive. And while Grant often wanted to go to Burger King like her friends, she remembers her friends always wanted to come to her house to get the home-cooked meals. Today, friends and family still show up to eat.

On Sundays, I dont even have to call family, Grant says. They show up after church and say, I know yall cooked today.

And theyre right. For Grant, cooking soul food  cornbread, pot roast, greens, beans, smothered pork chops and peach cobbler  are a way to comfort, heal and remember. One memory Grant has is of her mama making food taste as good as the picture looked. Grant says she was also an expert at making homemade biscuits.

As for that cornbread, Grant says, Add syrup or dont. All the flavor is in it.

Photo by Megan McClanahan

Cornbread

Ingredients

2 cups yellow cornmeal or buttermilk

cornmeal (self-rising)

1 cup milk

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 stick real butter (salted)

Mix cornmeal, milk, eggs and sugar. Melt stick of butter in cast iron skillet. Pour half of butter into cornbread mixture, stir and pour back into skillet. Put in oven for 30 minutes at 385 degrees.*

*Even though electric appliances cook faster, Grant prefers a gas stove.