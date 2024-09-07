Health + Wellness Column: Eating healthy on the go in Cape Girardeau

Photo by Monika Grabkowska

As summer comes to an end, we are looking at our new routines of school drop-offs, watching the grandchildren play in their favorite sports and saying goodbye to our RiverWalking exercise at Cape Splash. As if time doesnt move fast enough, it may seem like it is on double speed during these busy times, which is why I want to talk to you more about how we can still eat healthy on the go.

Eating out isnt just for the busy. It is a great way to socialize and try new things. The food service industry is forecasted to reach $1 trillion in sales this year alone, so its safe to say a large portion of us are eating outside of our kitchens. How can we enjoy eating out while feeling like we are still eating a healthy meal for our bodies?

While you may have zero intentions to eat out this week, I still encourage you to have a good idea of the options around you. Sometimes, things come up, and if you are making a last-minute decision and the hunger is getting to you, we tend to just grab the fastest thing that is around us. If you are prepared and know which restaurants have healthy options that work for you and your family ahead of time, you can be prepared for those emergencies. Plus, you may be able to keep a handy-dandy coupon in your car for a rainy day  easy on our wallets and our bodies!

Now that we know what is around us, what are we looking for? Ideally, we arent looking to carb load. Focus on this time as an opportunity to fill your plate up with healthy protein options and fiber that can be found in delicious vegetable and fruit options. Dont be afraid to ask for requests and substitutions to make a side or main course a better option for you. Your chicken may come fried, but lets swap that for grilled chicken, and add extra vegetables. Can they steam the vegetables and go light on the butter? Instead of fries, can I have a fruit cup? No extra cheese, please. Dressing should always be on the side. While those rolls and free chips look good, were skipping them today. These little changes can save you hundreds of calories.

When looking at a menu, remember to keep an eye out for particular cues that automatically mean more sodium, fat, sugar, processing and more. Some menu terms to look for to include in our meals are baked, broiled, steamed, roasted, grilled, poached and braised. Other clues we want to watch out for and limit in our meals include breaded, aioli, au gratin, pan-fried, creamy, flash-fried, double crust, rich, hollandaise and crispy. While we dont have to stay away from these terms and their corresponding foods completely, try to limit them, or maybe split the meal with a friend. Dont forget to listen to your body and stop eating when you are full.

Eating out and fast food can often be high in not only calories, but also in sodium, unhealthy fats and processed carbohydrates  but it doesnt have to be. There are tons of amazing options in Cape Girardeau, so dont forget to find those easy swaps and look for clean proteins, vegetable sides and limited sauces. Restaurants are happy to accommodate your healthy requests, so be assertive, and your body will thank you!

Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.