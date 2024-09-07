Poem: Crawdad Blues

Photo by Autumn Bradley

I found a crawdad in the pool

and thought I knew what I should do.

I fished him out and took him down

across the street to a little pond.

The pond seemed like the perfect place

for a lonely crawdad to spend his days.

But what if this was a spot he hated,

and over the hill, adventure awaited?

What if hed tried to leave those parts,

and I had brought him back to Start?

So, did I help or did I not?

I wonder what the crawdad thought.

Jan Rigdon has been writing poems off and on since she was in the fourth grade. Originally from St. Louis, she came to Cape to attend Southeast Missouri State University and stayed.