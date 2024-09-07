Senior Moments Column: The road that'll lead you home

-
-
Revivify 2024: Old Town Cape's premier fundraiser returns with French flairOld Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser is returning next month. Revivify will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. The event is a big part of the fundraising for Old Town Cap, Inc., as it funds the...
-
New judge appointed to hear civil case to oust Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan8Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed recently as the judge to rule over Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's civil suit. The reassignment of a judge in the case is due to the resignation of Special Judge Jerel Poor, as the order for...
-
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs; Concrete work reduces Highway 34 in Cape CountyHighway 72 in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 345 to County Road 328 near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at person's car; making threats near Save-A-Lot11Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a Cape Girardeau woman throwing bricks at a vehicle in a parking lot near a Save-A-Lot on Monday, Sept. 2 Jaylon Strong, 27, was arrested after allegedly throwing bricks at the victim's car after...
-
Cape Girardeau police announce special traffic plans for 2024 SEMO District FairSaturday, Sept. 7, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2024 SEMO District Fair for vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area according to a news release. There will be No Parking...
-
National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising awareness and offering hopeAccording to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 239,252 U.S. citizens -- including 5,888 Missourians -- died by suicide from 2018 through 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is described by the...
-
-
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits11The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
After 52 years, Chlastak to retire from ministryFor everything there is a season... Ecclesiastes 3 On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Frank J. Chlastak will retire from active ministry after 52 years to begin a new season in his life. He is senior minister of First Christian Church...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
-
-
Local News 9/3/24Charleston center helps fight hunger in BootheelCHARLESTON, Mo. In the fight against hunger, the Shining Light Outreach Center serves as a beacon of hope for families across the region. Now, thanks to a gift from the estate of the late James L. Byrd III, the Center will be better able to meet...
-
-
-
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau47Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
-
Most read 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
-
-
Most read 8/29/24Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Senior Moments Column: The road that'll lead you home
Leopold has been my home for my entire life. While I have moved once, both of houses Ive lived in have been in this little town.
And of course, that begs the question: What is your definition of small? My definition is a graduating class of 15 kids, which was once 13 tiny kindergartners. While my class has grown some, the core of it remains the same. Ten of us have stuck together over the years, adapting to a few classmates moving away, new ones coming in and even one leaving just to return for our senior year.
With that comes the feeling of a second family, a feeling I doubt most high school seniors can claim. We have been through it all together, from teeth lost in class, to an incident involving a bee in an ear, to discovering a classmate had a heart problem after she fainted in class. We have billions of pictures capturing small moments between us, from birthdays to average days in class snapped by the yearbook committee.
I personally cant imagine going to a bigger school where I dont know my classmates full names, favorite colors or parents. But that makes me wonder: How much harder will that make saying goodbye? The memories I have with them span so much of my life that I struggle to imagine sitting with other people at lunch or not knowing when a new relationship starts for someone. How am I supposed to keep in touch with these people who Im so used to needing a break from each summer, just to get thrown back into another school year of lockers slamming, extremely off-topic discussions and tons of laughter? The best I can come up with is enjoying this year to its fullest and capturing every moment I can.
So much of our senior year is built upon Leopold tradition. We meet up on our last first day in order to drive in to school together, but each year, the class decides how theyre going to do so. Our class decided to roll up on our four-wheelers and ATVs, while proudly showing off the shirts a classmate designed and printed for each of us. Then we have a breakfast planned for us by our parents before we start the day. There are meetings bookmarked on the calendar almost monthly, fundraising for our week-long senior trip, and too many lasts to count: our last prom, our last Spirit Week, our last dreaded Picture Day. While much of this is standard for a senior, I know many bits and pieces are only true for Leopold.
One such example that has always stuck with me the most is the last day the seniors are at school. We have three separate buildings at our school, and the class gets to choose how they want to say their goodbyes and in what order. Last years seniors went to the elementary, then the middle school, and finally, the high school. All I know is we will make our last round as students together, a tradition I cant help but love. Most of all, it seems too fitting for our class. Our class song is Hey There, Delilah by the Plain White Ts, but our class motto is a quote by the great Tim McGraw: Chase your dreams, but always know the road thatll lead you home again.
I dont know what our futures may hold or how much of them will incorporate each other. All I know is that being from Leopold has been etched upon my heart forever: the number 2025 will always have a spot there, along with our classs lucky number 15. Most of all, I hope my classmates go far, explore the world, follow every dream they have, and remember the way back to Leopold is always ready to welcome them home.
Shandy Elfrink is a senior at Leopold High School. She has attended Leopold High School since kindergarten and loves reading, writing, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family.