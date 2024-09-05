Prayar 9-5-24

More to explore
Fraternal Order of Police criticizes Southeast Missourian article on excessive force lawsuits1The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51, an organization including members of Cape Girardeau Police Department, posted to its Facebook account a response critical of a recent Southeast Missourian article. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Wednesday, Aug. 28, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape VA clinic offering drive-thru flu vaccines in OctoberThe Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Rd., will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, as part of its annual Fall Freedom Festival, according to a news release...
Local News 9/2/24SEMO, Jackson schools team up to offer tuition discounts, more for educators5Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith signed an agreement Friday, Aug. 30, at Jackson High Schools Ignite Center to increase access for district employees to SEMOs...
Local News 8/31/24Alleged excessive force incidents lead to settlement payouts by City of Cape Girardeau45Cape Girardeau faces scrutiny after settling two excessive force cases for nearly $200,000, with a third trial pending. Allegations involve officer Joseph Whistler. A 2021 state law complicates transparency and accountability.
Local News 8/30/24Marble Hill Mayor provides update on his 'extended hospital stay'2Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton, who has spent some time in a local hospital of late, gave an update on his condition Thursday, Aug. 29. In the six-paragraph statement, he thanked the community for the prayers, love and support over the past several...
Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Judith Farris returns to her roots: A lifetime of music and mentorship in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau native Judith Farris has embarked on an unexpected journey for more than 50 years. From starting college at Southeast Missouri State University as a music education major to becoming an opera singer and well-known vocal coach across...
Vargas announces end of tenure as SEMO president11Southeast Missouri State University announced Wednesday, Aug. 28, that president Carlos Vargas will leave his position at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Vargas final day is set for Monday, June 30. According to a news release from the...
Most read 8/28/24Four people admit involvement with illegal sale of firearms4Terry Lee Allen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed firearms dealing in connection with a line of illegal firearms, which included three other people, Tuesday, Aug. 27, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. According to an Office of...