Football season returns, and we're here for it

-
-
Column (9/3/24)New rules for radicals How to reinvent Kamala HarrisHow do accomplished radicals elect a mediocre far-left presidential candidate? The task might at first seem impossible. Kamala Harris is currently a radical incumbent vice president. For more than three years, she was second in command to an...
-
Column (9/3/24)What to make of Harris campaign's embrace of freedomDemocrats are embracing freedom and love of country as their campaign message. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and announced that the difference between Republicans and Democrats is "freedom."...
-
Editorial (9/2/24)Celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference MakersIn every community, there exists an army of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed, yet their impact is profound. These unsung heroes operate across various sectors without seeking accolades. But their efforts make our communities...
-
Column (9/2/24)Let's stop negotiating with terroristsMy organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, organized a delegation of 20 prominent pastors to travel to Israel to host a press conference on Oct. 7 as a show of support for and solidarity with Israelis on the one-year anniversary...
-
Column (9/2/24)Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both call for unity. Here's why they're wrongThe single most abused, misused and misunderstood word in American politics is "unity." All presidential candidates vow to unite Americans. Nearly every pundit and public intellectual laments the lack of unity. "When America is united, America...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/30/24)Labor Day: Celebrating America's workforceWhen it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat,...
-
Column (8/29/24)The rise of the faux libertariansTo listen to the speeches from the podium at the Democratic National Convention, you'd think Democrats were handing out Friedrich Hayek's libertarian classic "The Road to Serfdom" on the floor. In recent weeks, Democrats have made a hard pivot to...
-
-
Column (8/28/24)The spiritual hunger politics can't satisfy"Do something." That was one of the refrains of the recent Democratic convention. It was a brilliant emotional play for votes many of the speakers clearly got a memo about the need to alleviate the anxiety of the age and our lives. It likely has a...
-
Editorial (8/28/24)Local author event sure to have something for every book wormSoutheast Missouri is an arts-centric region. From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor...
-
Column (8/27/24)Hanson: Who is 'destroying democracy in darkness?'The 2023-2024 campaign season is not just the strangest on record, it's also arguably the most anti-democratic. Ostensibly, the Democratic Party has claimed over the last decade that former President Donald Trump posed a continued and existential...
-
Letter (8/27/24)Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic deathI had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike...
-
-
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
-
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
-
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
-
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
-
-
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
-
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
-
Football season returns, and we're here for it
Baseball has been known as Americas pastime. The worlds game is soccer. But as summer ends and fall begins, football our football takes center stage.
Its easy to understand why: Everyone gets a role.
The players and coaches work hard and give their best for each precious game.
The bands and cheerleaders hype the crowds.
Booster club members grill burgers and hot dogs to raise money for uniforms and trips.
Fans show up early to tailgate and then support their teams.
Football season has begun, and were looking forward to every flea flicker and dusty 3-yard gain. The anticipation of a long field goal that just slides inside the upright and improbable touchdown on a one-handed catch. And the pressure of one more defensive stop as the clock winds toward 0:00.
It just doesnt get much better than that!
High school teams have gotten their season underway, and we know every game will be hard fought. We look forward to following all the area teams as they march toward a possible state championship.
Colleges and universities have begun their season, too, and the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have already played twice.
They sit at 1-1, after a heart-breaking loss at New Mexico State last weekend. They romped over North Alabama in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Alabama, to open the season.
Coach Tom Matukewicz will lead the team into Big South-OVC play for the home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, against University of Tennessee-Martin.
The stadium at Houck Field is a year removed from its remodeled new beginning. It looks great and will only become more impressive as the rebuild continues.
On the professional level, the two-time defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs open their season Thursday, Sept. 5, at home against the Baltimore Ravens. No NFL team has ever won three titles in a row. Can the Chiefs? Well know in about five months.
Speaking of being in the know
Our annual Southeast Missouri football preview, Gridiron Magazine, is available at area Rhodes convenience stores. Sportswriters from around the region preview all the high school teams and the Redhawks. Its an indispensable guide for football fans from Perryville to Poplar Bluff and beyond.
As this season gets going, good luck to all the players at every level. We wish them a successful and safe season.
And well see you in the stands!
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.