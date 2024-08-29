Local Man Releases Book Ahead of Suicide Prevention Month

Editors note: September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with National Suicide Prevention Week running September 8-14. The annual campaign aims to educate the public about suicide prevention, reduce the stigma associated with mental health, and encourage individuals to seek mental health support.

We Can All Save Lives

New Book Just Live Releases Ahead of Septembers Suicide Prevention Month

St. Louis, MO  Aug. 14, 2024 - Jeffrey Morris, a seasoned educator and mental health advocate, has released his new book, Just Live, a heartfelt and practical guide aimed at helping individuals struggling with severe depression and suicidal ideations. Drawing from his own experiences and extensive career in education, Jeffs book offers valuable insights and resources for anyone affected by mental illness.

Born in a small town in southern Illinois in 1967, Jeff enjoyed a happy childhood and excelled academically. He graduated from college with a degree in math education in 1990 and served as a math teacher and school administrator for twenty years. Over the past thirteen years, Jeff has dedicated his life to teaching students across the Midwest how to identify and support those who may be experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts.

Jeffs struggle with depression started in middle school, leading to his first suicide attempt at the age of 30. Between 2002 and 2010, he made five more attempts, resulting in numerous stays in psychiatric wards and a stomach pumping due to a sleeping pill overdose. Despite these difficult experiences, Jeff found solace and purpose in sharing his story, which inspired him to write Just Live.

Mental illness is very manageable, but it can be hard and frustrating at times. I want to help others who are going through what Ive been through and to educate people about the facts and myths related to suicide prevention, said Jeff. There is hope that anyone can live a happy life with a mental illness.

Through his 45-year journey of managing mental health, Jeff has gained valuable insights that he shares in the hope that he can help others, including:

Suicide is preventable.

There is a significant amount of misinformation about why people attempt suicide.

The most effective way to prevent suicide is for those close to the individuals to recognize the warning signs and know the steps to get them help.

Jeffs unique background as both an educator and a suicide attempt survivor allow him to connect with readers on a deeply personal level. Just Live combines personal anecdotes with research from Jeffs dissertation, including insight from experts Dr. Thomas Joiner and Dr. Paul Quinnett, and more than a decade of teaching suicide prevention. The book provides readers with comprehensive information about suicide prevention, debunking common myths and offering practical advice for managing mental health.

Educators need resources for parents and students who are depressed, he explains. I hope that counselors, administrators, and other school personnel can use my book as a resource to help them support their communities.

Jeffs book is geared towards anyone who has struggled with severe depression or suicidal thoughts, those who know someone facing these challenges including parents, students, school staff, counselors, and anyone looking to support loved ones in managing their mental health effectively.

About Jeffrey Morris

Jeffrey Morris is a retired educator having dedicated twenty years as a math teacher and high school principal. For the past thirteen years, he has shifted his focus to teaching suicide prevention to students across the Midwest in grades 6-12. Jeff lives in St. Louis with his beloved dog, Griff, and is the proud father of two children, Chloe and Quinn. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, working out, watching movies, following sports, and quoting Seinfeld. Through his work and personal life, he continues to inspire and support others in their journey toward mental wellness.