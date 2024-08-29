Local Man Releases Book Ahead of Suicide Prevention Month

-
Riverfront Fall Festival returns with artisan vendors, live music, family fun1This year's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, Oct. 19. It is the third year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman...
Judith Farris returns to her roots: A lifetime of music and mentorship in Cape Girardeau1Cape Girardeau native Judith Farris has embarked on an unexpected journey for more than 50 years. From starting college at Southeast Missouri State University as a music education major to becoming an opera singer and well-known vocal coach across...
Vargas announces end of tenure as SEMO president10Southeast Missouri State University announced Wednesday, Aug. 28, that president Carlos Vargas will leave his position at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Vargas final day is set for Monday, June 30. According to a news release from the...
New home for State Historical Society's Cape Girardeau Research Center unveiledEighteen months after moving from its original location in Pacific Hall, the State Historical Society of Missouris (SHSMO) Cape Girardeau Research Center has a new home on the third floor of Kent Library on Southeast Missouri State University's...
Cape Girardeau kicks off Recovery Month with Overdose Awareness Day event SaturdaySeveral area organizations are holding events beginning Saturday, Aug. 31, to bring awareness to substance abuse and recovery heading into September, which is National Recovery Month. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ivers Square...
Clydesdales' 'backyard baseball' event canceled, full refunds assuredThe St. Louis Clydesdales Backyard Baseball Showdown event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, the team announced via Facebook on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28. ...
Cape Girardeau police warn of vehicle, firearm theft4In its recent newsletter, the City of Cape Girardeau stated there has been an increase in vehicle theft, including ones with firearms in the vehicles, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The newsletter stated there were 17 reports of...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 69 to mile marker 68 near Miner, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the guardrails. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Photo Gallery 8/29/242024 Difference Makers recipientsAcross Southeast Missouri, individuals are stepping up and making a difference in a variety of ways. They are public-facing figures taking on significant leadership roles, often seen in news stories. Others work quietly behind the scenes, making a...
Cape Girardeau school board approves 2024-25 tax and tuition rates, maintaining property tax promise4The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the tax and tuition rates for the 2024-25 school year during its Monday night, Aug. 26, regularly scheduled meeting...
Four people admit involvement with illegal sale of firearms4Terry Lee Allen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed firearms dealing in connection with a line of illegal firearms, which included three other people, Tuesday, Aug. 27, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. According to an Office of...
MULTIPLE VEHICULAR CRASHES A BLOCK APART2A cluster of cars sit idle after a crash Monday, Aug. 26. Shortly after 3 p.m., Cape Girardeau emergency services were called to the scene of two collisions along Sprigg Street, one at the intersection of Sprigg and Bellevue Street and the other a...
Scott City man dead after attempted home invasion, police say4A Scott City man is dead after police say he tried to burglarize a home and the homeowner shot him. A social media post from Scott City Police Department says Jason Vermillion died after being shot with a handgun. The release says the homeowner...
TJs owner to reopen Lloyds of Jackson bar3A Jackson staple is getting a new lease on life. Tim Stearns, owner of TJs Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland and The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas, plans to reopen the recently-closed Lloyds of Jackson bar. The bar, located at 123 S....
Ross Furniture to close, consolidate with Furniture Finds in Cape GirardeauAdam Rosss family has owned Ross Furniture in Jackson for longer than hes been alive. In an effort to be able to spend more time with his own family, Ross made the decision to close the 2310 E. Jackson Blvd. location and consolidate it with his...
Most read 8/24/24Cape Girardeau's 2024 State of the City address highlights economic health and public safety10Cape Girardeau is a city of hospitality. Our economy revolves around businesses that sell goods and services others want and need, hotels and restaurants that people enjoy, and events and spaces that bring joy and a wonderful quality of life. We see...
Most read 8/23/24Remembering Paul Schnare: The beloved 'Dr. Grow' of Southeast Missouri7A passionate horticulturist and friend to all", Paul Schnare affected many lives in Southeast Missouri. Schnare, along with his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated Sunny Hill Garden and Florist in Cape Girardeau from 1992 to 2022. Affectionately...
Local Man Releases Book Ahead of Suicide Prevention Month
Editors note: September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with National Suicide Prevention Week running September 8-14. The annual campaign aims to educate the public about suicide prevention, reduce the stigma associated with mental health, and encourage individuals to seek mental health support.
We Can All Save Lives
New Book Just Live Releases Ahead of Septembers Suicide Prevention Month
St. Louis, MO Aug. 14, 2024 - Jeffrey Morris, a seasoned educator and mental health advocate, has released his new book, Just Live, a heartfelt and practical guide aimed at helping individuals struggling with severe depression and suicidal ideations. Drawing from his own experiences and extensive career in education, Jeffs book offers valuable insights and resources for anyone affected by mental illness.
Born in a small town in southern Illinois in 1967, Jeff enjoyed a happy childhood and excelled academically. He graduated from college with a degree in math education in 1990 and served as a math teacher and school administrator for twenty years. Over the past thirteen years, Jeff has dedicated his life to teaching students across the Midwest how to identify and support those who may be experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts.
Jeffs struggle with depression started in middle school, leading to his first suicide attempt at the age of 30. Between 2002 and 2010, he made five more attempts, resulting in numerous stays in psychiatric wards and a stomach pumping due to a sleeping pill overdose. Despite these difficult experiences, Jeff found solace and purpose in sharing his story, which inspired him to write Just Live.
Mental illness is very manageable, but it can be hard and frustrating at times. I want to help others who are going through what Ive been through and to educate people about the facts and myths related to suicide prevention, said Jeff. There is hope that anyone can live a happy life with a mental illness.
Through his 45-year journey of managing mental health, Jeff has gained valuable insights that he shares in the hope that he can help others, including:
Suicide is preventable.
There is a significant amount of misinformation about why people attempt suicide.
The most effective way to prevent suicide is for those close to the individuals to recognize the warning signs and know the steps to get them help.
Jeffs unique background as both an educator and a suicide attempt survivor allow him to connect with readers on a deeply personal level. Just Live combines personal anecdotes with research from Jeffs dissertation, including insight from experts Dr. Thomas Joiner and Dr. Paul Quinnett, and more than a decade of teaching suicide prevention. The book provides readers with comprehensive information about suicide prevention, debunking common myths and offering practical advice for managing mental health.
Educators need resources for parents and students who are depressed, he explains. I hope that counselors, administrators, and other school personnel can use my book as a resource to help them support their communities.
Jeffs book is geared towards anyone who has struggled with severe depression or suicidal thoughts, those who know someone facing these challenges including parents, students, school staff, counselors, and anyone looking to support loved ones in managing their mental health effectively.
About Jeffrey Morris
Jeffrey Morris is a retired educator having dedicated twenty years as a math teacher and high school principal. For the past thirteen years, he has shifted his focus to teaching suicide prevention to students across the Midwest in grades 6-12. Jeff lives in St. Louis with his beloved dog, Griff, and is the proud father of two children, Chloe and Quinn. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, working out, watching movies, following sports, and quoting Seinfeld. Through his work and personal life, he continues to inspire and support others in their journey toward mental wellness.
