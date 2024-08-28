Elite Travel,Inc. Senior Advisor Completes Continuing Education with Viking Cruises

-
Vargas announces end of tenure as SEMO president2Southeast Missouri State University announced Wednesday, Aug. 28, that president Carlos Vargas will leave his position at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Vargas final day is set for Monday, June 30. According to a news release from the...
New home for State Historical Society's Cape Girardeau Research Center unveiledEighteen months after moving from its original location in Pacific Hall, the State Historical Society of Missouris (SHSMO) Cape Girardeau Research Center has a new home on the third floor of Kent Library on Southeast Missouri State University's...
Cape Girardeau kicks off Recovery Month with Overdose Awareness Day event SaturdaySeveral area organizations are holding events beginning Saturday, Aug. 31, to bring awareness to substance abuse and recovery heading into September, which is National Recovery Month. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ivers Square...
Clydesdales' 'backyard baseball' event canceled, full refunds assuredThe St. Louis Clydesdales Backyard Baseball Showdown event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, the team announced via Facebook on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28. ...
Cape Girardeau police warn of vehicle, firearm theftIn its recent newsletter, the City of Cape Girardeau stated there has been an increase in vehicle theft, including ones with firearms in the vehicles, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The newsletter stated there were 17 reports of...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 69 to mile marker 68 near Miner, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the guardrails. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Cape Girardeau school board approves 2024-25 tax and tuition rates, maintaining property tax promise3The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the tax and tuition rates for the 2024-25 school year during its Monday night, Aug. 26, regularly scheduled meeting...
Four people admit involvement with illegal sale of firearms2Terry Lee Allen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed firearms dealing in connection with a line of illegal firearms, which included three other people, Tuesday, Aug. 27, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. According to an Office of...
MULTIPLE VEHICULAR CRASHES A BLOCK APART2A cluster of cars sit idle after a crash Monday, Aug. 26. Shortly after 3 p.m., Cape Girardeau emergency services were called to the scene of two collisions along Sprigg Street, one at the intersection of Sprigg and Bellevue Street and the other a...
Scott City man dead after attempted home invasion, police say4A Scott City man is dead after police say he tried to burglarize a home and the homeowner shot him. A social media post from Scott City Police Department says Jason Vermillion died after being shot with a handgun. The release says the homeowner...
Gov. Parson touts infrastructure, economy at State of the Community Luncheon3Missouri Governor Mike Parson served as the keynote speaker for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces State of the Community Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 22. The luncheon, a first-of-its-kind event, also featured presentations from Cape...
TJs owner to reopen Lloyds of Jackson bar3A Jackson staple is getting a new lease on life. Tim Stearns, owner of TJs Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland and The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas, plans to reopen the recently-closed Lloyds of Jackson bar. The bar, located at 123 S....
Turk Dawgs expands with restaurant location2A Cape Girardeau-based food truck is expanding into the sit-down scene. Turk Dawgs Restaurant held its grand opening at the City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Suzana Higgins, owner, said she and her family opened the establishment...
Most read 8/25/24Ross Furniture to close, consolidate with Furniture Finds in Cape GirardeauAdam Rosss family has owned Ross Furniture in Jackson for longer than hes been alive. In an effort to be able to spend more time with his own family, Ross made the decision to close the 2310 E. Jackson Blvd. location and consolidate it with his...
Most read 8/23/24Remembering Paul Schnare: The beloved 'Dr. Grow' of Southeast Missouri7A passionate horticulturist and friend to all", Paul Schnare affected many lives in Southeast Missouri. Schnare, along with his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated Sunny Hill Garden and Florist in Cape Girardeau from 1992 to 2022. Affectionately...
Most read 8/22/24New Cape Airport manager appointed11JoJo Stuart has been appointed as the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager by city manager Ken Haskin, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 21, news release. This appointment comes after the city announced Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager...
