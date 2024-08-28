Elite Travel,Inc. Senior Advisor Completes Continuing Education with Viking Cruises

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Shannon Thompson, senior travel advisor at Elite Travel, Inc., has recently completed continuing education programs with Viking Cruises.

Viking Travel Advisor Academy is one of the most comprehensive travel specialist programs in the industry. By completing this extensive curriculum of four courses, Thompson now has the knowledge and tools to create one of a kind trips for Elite Travel clients. With more than 90 vessels, offering river, ocean and expedition voyages on all seven continents, Viking provides destination-focused itineraries for curious travelers

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact Shannon at 573-334-1234 or shannon@elitetravelinc.com or visit www.elite-trips.com.