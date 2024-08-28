Elite Travel, Inc. owner and CEO completes Inspired by Iceland Specialist Program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Elite Travel, Inc. owner and CEO, Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) completed the Inspired by Iceland Specialist Program. Visit Iceland is Icelands official Travel Trade site for travel professionals. Their training program has region-based webinars and dives into geography, culture, seasons, weather, and transportation.

An essential part of becoming an Inspired by Iceland specialist is understanding the importance of Safe and Responsible travel. This training provides our advisors with the tools to preserve Icelands unique and sensitive environment while enjoying it safely.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact them at 573-334-1234 or info@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com.