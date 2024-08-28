Bring Back Duty to God: Scouts America seeks help from local religious community

A Scout is Reverent. He is reverent towards God. He is faithful in his religious duties and respects the convictions of others in matters of custom and religion.  from The Scout Handbook

Here in the Shawnee district of the Greater St Louis Area Council, Scouting America, we would like to encourage youth of all faiths to earn the religious emblem of their faith.

The Religious Emblems programs are developed by the various faith communities with a goal of helping young people grow in their faith and learn more about their religious organization. With over 25 programs, spanning four age groups from ages 6-20, there is a religious emblems program for everyone in our area. These programs are recognized by Scouts America, Girl Scouts of the USA, Camp Fire USA, American Heritage Girls, and Trail Life USA, but still require a final review and signature by the pastor (or designated leader) of the participants church.

What help do we need from the local faith community?

Please encourage the pastor/administrative assistant to call our local Ritter Service Center/Scout office at 573-335-3346 to register your place of worship in our Scouting district. This will allow us to reach out and share more information with your church about the Duty to God program. The program can be used as an individual or group study at your church and we also plan to offer various workshops of the different programs so that we reach as many youth as possible.

Youth not affiliated with a church, but affiliated with any of the above mentioned youth organizations, who would still like to earn their religious award may also call the office and join a list for an upcoming class.

Our District Religious Emblems Coordinator will be happy to meet with church leaders or the congregation to explain the program and help your church get started running your own program, or help to get your youth connected to a worship group that is doing so. This can be scheduled through our District Executive, Chance Ziegler who can be reached at chance.ziegler@scouting.org or at 573-651-3517.

Information for this article was taken from https://www.scouting.org/awards/religious-awards/ and https://www.praypub.org/