Eucharistic Procession and Blessing at Guardian Angel School

Students returned to Guardian Angel School in Oran on Thursday, August 22 for the 2024-2025 school year. They began the first day back in the best fashion ever with Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly and a Eucharistic procession to the school.

Once Mass was concluded, Father Kelly, carrying the blessed sacrament, and the 4 servers (Maverick Seabaugh, Dylan Levan, Owen Morrison, & Tucker Hahn) led the students, faculty, staff, and parents over to Guardian Angel School in a Eucharistic procession. Everyone sang as they walked across the parking lot, down the school hallway, and then entered the school gym. Father had an altar set up in the gym, where he placed the blessed sacrament. The students & staff knelt in a semi circle before the altar and joined Father Kelly in prayers and benediction. As Father Kelly and the servers processed out and back to church, Father stopped at each classroom and blessed each room.

August 22 is the Feast of the Queenship of Mary in the Catholic Church. It was a very fitting day to bestow a blessing upon the students, faculty, and staff and the school & classrooms.