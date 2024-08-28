Eucharistic Procession and Blessing at Guardian Angel School

-
Cape Girardeau school board approves 2024-25 tax and tuition rates, maintaining property tax promise3The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the tax and tuition rates for the 2024-25 school year during its Monday night, Aug. 26, regularly scheduled meeting...
Four people admit involvement with illegal sale of firearms2Terry Lee Allen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed firearms dealing in connection with a line of illegal firearms, which included three other people, Tuesday, Aug. 27, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. According to an Office of...
MULTIPLE VEHICULAR CRASHES A BLOCK APART2A cluster of cars sit idle after a crash Monday, Aug. 26. Shortly after 3 p.m., Cape Girardeau emergency services were called to the scene of two collisions along Sprigg Street, one at the intersection of Sprigg and Bellevue Street and the other a...
Scott City man dead after attempted home invasion, police say4A Scott City man is dead after police say he tried to burglarize a home and the homeowner shot him. A social media post from Scott City Police Department says Jason Vermillion died after being shot with a handgun. The release says the homeowner...
Gov. Parson touts infrastructure, economy at State of the Community Luncheon3Missouri Governor Mike Parson served as the keynote speaker for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces State of the Community Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 22. The luncheon, a first-of-its-kind event, also featured presentations from Cape...
TJs owner to reopen Lloyds of Jackson bar3A Jackson staple is getting a new lease on life. Tim Stearns, owner of TJs Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland and The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas, plans to reopen the recently-closed Lloyds of Jackson bar. The bar, located at 123 S....
Turk Dawgs expands with restaurant location2A Cape Girardeau-based food truck is expanding into the sit-down scene. Turk Dawgs Restaurant held its grand opening at the City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Suzana Higgins, owner, said she and her family opened the establishment...
Ross Furniture to close, consolidate with Furniture Finds in Cape GirardeauAdam Rosss family has owned Ross Furniture in Jackson for longer than hes been alive. In an effort to be able to spend more time with his own family, Ross made the decision to close the 2310 E. Jackson Blvd. location and consolidate it with his...
Siemer, Koehler join Mercy Primary CareNurse practitioner Morgan Siemer and physician assistant Renae Koehler have become the newest hires for Mercy Primary Care at 87 S. Mount Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau. Siemer is a Cape Girardeau County native and Southeast Missouri State University...
Manier becomes newest pediatrician at Saint Francis partnerPediatrician Macy Manier has joined Saint Francis Medical Partner Ferguson Medical Group Sikeston. Specializing in obesity, ADHD and asthma, Manier is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and will see children from birth until adulthood....
Local chamber hosts ice cream socialThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an ice cream social event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at their office at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to...
Local News 8/23/24Remembering Paul Schnare: The beloved 'Dr. Grow' of Southeast Missouri7A passionate horticulturist and friend to all", Paul Schnare affected many lives in Southeast Missouri. Schnare, along with his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated Sunny Hill Garden and Florist in Cape Girardeau from 1992 to 2022. Affectionately...
Local News 8/23/24Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel help canoers after mishap in Mississippi River2The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report that a canoe hit a buoy and dumped the two passengers in the Mississippi River on Friday, Aug. 23. Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion Chief/fire marshal Drew St. John said after...
Most read 8/22/24New Cape Airport manager appointed11JoJo Stuart has been appointed as the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager by city manager Ken Haskin, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 21, news release. This appointment comes after the city announced Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager...
Most read 8/21/24Former mail carrier sentenced for stealing, failing to deliver mail5Robert Gafford, 34, of Jackson was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after stealing and failing to deliver mail to customers...
Eucharistic Procession and Blessing at Guardian Angel School
Students returned to Guardian Angel School in Oran on Thursday, August 22 for the 2024-2025 school year. They began the first day back in the best fashion ever with Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly and a Eucharistic procession to the school.
Once Mass was concluded, Father Kelly, carrying the blessed sacrament, and the 4 servers (Maverick Seabaugh, Dylan Levan, Owen Morrison, & Tucker Hahn) led the students, faculty, staff, and parents over to Guardian Angel School in a Eucharistic procession. Everyone sang as they walked across the parking lot, down the school hallway, and then entered the school gym. Father had an altar set up in the gym, where he placed the blessed sacrament. The students & staff knelt in a semi circle before the altar and joined Father Kelly in prayers and benediction. As Father Kelly and the servers processed out and back to church, Father stopped at each classroom and blessed each room.
August 22 is the Feast of the Queenship of Mary in the Catholic Church. It was a very fitting day to bestow a blessing upon the students, faculty, and staff and the school & classrooms.
