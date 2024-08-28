Local author event sure to have something for every book worm

Editorial

Southeast Missouri is an arts-centric region.

From the quality productions, exhibits and concerts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus, Scout Hall, Bedell Performance Hall and other venues to Cape Girardeaus downtown outdoor artworks and the Show Me Centers regular attractions, the arts play an important role in uplifting the areas culture.

Another facet of the local arts scene is a vibrant and varied community of authors.

Childrens books. Deep dives into history and faith. And, of course, a wide range of fictional works.

Cape Girardeau Public Library will showcase some of the areas writers at its fall local author fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in its Hirsch Community rooms.

Many authors will be on hand to discuss their books and their creative writing processes. Among them  Alison Barbaron, Mark Bliss, Breanna Bright, Freddie Butler, Bob R. Creel, Saundra Flanagan, Ralph Freer, Anne Jeffries, Donald Jeffries, Kay Kizer, Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, Joseph Moore, Kathryn Muelheausler, Chely Penn, Erwin Porter, Lorette Prater, Dawn Prim, Deborah Raney, Ken Raney, R.L. Rinne, Ruth Sauerbrunn-Winstead, Greg Stout, Morley Swingle, Sue Vogelsanger, Michelle Webb and Dean Winstead.

Refreshments will be available, as well as door prizes, according to Tori Cattaneo, the librarys adult services coordinator.

Attendees will be able to purchase the authors books, as well.

Those planning on attending may, but do not have to, register at www.capelibrary.org/event/fall-local-author-fair-12447 .

Local authors who want to join in may contact Cattaneo at victoria@capelibrary.org or call (573) 334-5279, ext. 109.

Want to learn more about locally written books? Or how authors find their muse and go about their work? Or just looking for the next novel to dig into?

The librarys local author book fair is the place to be Saturday afternoon.