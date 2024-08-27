Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic death

Letter to the Editor

I had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike Antifa or Black Lives Matter, he and his companions were peacefully protesting the Bureau of Land Managements overreach of rules and regulations, causing many ranchers to go out of business. The story is tragic and there was no reason for him to be shot. He was a good and decent man standing against an all-powerful government. His wife, children and grandchildren will forever miss him and wonder why he had to be killed.

Although there was a good crowd, I was hoping a local reporter would be there to cover her presentation. Isnt media supposed to cover events that the powerful dont want to be covered?

Since 2016 we have seen more government abuse of power that harms citizens. They call this lawfare, which means going after your political enemies while in power. We have seen far-left violent protesters getting off free, while peaceful protesters in front of abortion clinics get years in jail. Our justice system is completely politicized and broken. Jeanette has had a lot to deal with since 2016, but I thank her so much for telling LaVoys story. All should hear it and demand justice for LaVoy and his family. Her website www.onecowboystandforfreedom.com gives the details of this murder by the government.

LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau