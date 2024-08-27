Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic death

-
Column (8/27/24)Hanson: Who is 'destroying democracy in darkness?'The 2023-2024 campaign season is not just the strangest on record, it's also arguably the most anti-democratic. Ostensibly, the Democratic Party has claimed over the last decade that former President Donald Trump posed a continued and existential...
Column (8/27/24)Smith: The best farmers and ranchers in the worldAs a young kid, I always loved helping out on my grandparents farm. It was an opportunity to spend quality time with family and it helped me learn the value of hard work. Its also what inspired me to join FFA, study agriculture in college, and do...
Letter (8/24/24)Ignoring illegal hiring practicesWith all the vehement talk around this election period, I still find it so hypocritical that no one has even mentioned cracking down on the so-called law-abiding American companies and individuals fattening their bank accounts by illegally hiring...
Cape Girardeau's 2024 State of the City address highlights economic health and public safetyCape Girardeau is a city of hospitality. Our economy revolves around businesses that sell goods and services others want and need, hotels and restaurants that people enjoy, and events and spaces that bring joy and a wonderful quality of life. We see...
Editorial (8/23/24)Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World SeriesYou dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance. But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in...
Column (8/22/24)Kamala Harris wants to tackle corporate 'price-gouging.' Here's what she's missingThe best thing about Kamala Harris' policy debut last week was the backlash. I don't mean the political backlash; Harris' attack on " price-gouging" was probably smart politics. It amplified her campaign's message that she's " fighting for the...
Column (8/21/24)10 unanswered questions that define the 2024 presidential campaignThe already-long 2024 presidential campaign has become the strangest in modern history. Here are 10 unanswered questions that illustrate how and why we've entered this bizarro world: 1. How can Kamala Harris merely promise us fixes to come in...
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
Column (8/19/24)The tariff paradox: Americans love free trade more than they realizeIn the ongoing debate over Americas trade policy, politicians and pundits often claim that the public supports tariffs and other protectionist measures, such as those given to us by the Trump and Biden administrations. A new Cato Institute poll,...
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
Letter: LaVoy Finicum's tragic death
I had the opportunity to meet Jeanette Finicum at a local organizations meeting. She was their speaker, and what a story she told. Her husband, LaVoy Finicum, was shot in the back by law enforcement on a snow-covered Oregon road in 2016. Unlike Antifa or Black Lives Matter, he and his companions were peacefully protesting the Bureau of Land Managements overreach of rules and regulations, causing many ranchers to go out of business. The story is tragic and there was no reason for him to be shot. He was a good and decent man standing against an all-powerful government. His wife, children and grandchildren will forever miss him and wonder why he had to be killed.
Although there was a good crowd, I was hoping a local reporter would be there to cover her presentation. Isnt media supposed to cover events that the powerful dont want to be covered?
Since 2016 we have seen more government abuse of power that harms citizens. They call this lawfare, which means going after your political enemies while in power. We have seen far-left violent protesters getting off free, while peaceful protesters in front of abortion clinics get years in jail. Our justice system is completely politicized and broken. Jeanette has had a lot to deal with since 2016, but I thank her so much for telling LaVoys story. All should hear it and demand justice for LaVoy and his family. Her website www.onecowboystandforfreedom.com gives the details of this murder by the government.
LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau