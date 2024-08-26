More to explore
-
-
MULTIPLE VEHICULAR CRASHES A BLOCK APART1A cluster of cars sit idle after a crash Monday, Aug. 26. Shortly after 3 p.m., Cape Girardeau emergency services were called to the scene of two collisions along Sprigg Street, one at the intersection of Sprigg and Bellevue Street and the other a...
-
-
-
-
-
Scott City man dead after attempted home invasion, police say4A Scott City man is dead after police say he tried to burglarize a home and the homeowner shot him. A social media post from Scott City Police Department says Jason Vermillion died after being shot with a handgun. The release says the homeowner...
-
Gov. Parson touts infrastructure, economy at State of the Community Luncheon1Missouri Governor Mike Parson served as the keynote speaker for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces State of the Community Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 22. The luncheon, a first-of-its-kind event, also featured presentations from Cape...
-
TJs owner to reopen Lloyds of Jackson bar3A Jackson staple is getting a new lease on life. Tim Stearns, owner of TJs Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Fruitland and The Bayou Cajun Smokehouse in Pocahontas, plans to reopen the recently-closed Lloyds of Jackson bar. The bar, located at 123 S....
-
Turk Dawgs expands with restaurant location2A Cape Girardeau-based food truck is expanding into the sit-down scene. Turk Dawgs Restaurant held its grand opening at the City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Suzana Higgins, owner, said she and her family opened the establishment...
-
Ross Furniture to close, consolidate with Furniture Finds in Cape GirardeauAdam Rosss family has owned Ross Furniture in Jackson for longer than hes been alive. In an effort to be able to spend more time with his own family, Ross made the decision to close the 2310 E. Jackson Blvd. location and consolidate it with his...
-
Siemer, Koehler join Mercy Primary CareNurse practitioner Morgan Siemer and physician assistant Renae Koehler have become the newest hires for Mercy Primary Care at 87 S. Mount Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau. Siemer is a Cape Girardeau County native and Southeast Missouri State University...
-
Manier becomes newest pediatrician at Saint Francis partnerPediatrician Macy Manier has joined Saint Francis Medical Partner Ferguson Medical Group Sikeston. Specializing in obesity, ADHD and asthma, Manier is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and will see children from birth until adulthood....
-
-
Local chamber hosts ice cream socialThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an ice cream social event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at their office at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to...
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel help canoers after mishap in Mississippi River2The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report that a canoe hit a buoy and dumped the two passengers in the Mississippi River on Friday, Aug. 23. Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion Chief/fire marshal Drew St. John said after...
-
State Historical Society reopens local research center, now in SEMO's Kent Library1State Historical Society of Missouri is set to show off its new Cape Girardeau Research Center in Kent Library on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The open house and reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the...
-
Remembering Paul Schnare: The beloved 'Dr. Grow' of Southeast Missouri7A passionate horticulturist and friend to all", Paul Schnare affected many lives in Southeast Missouri. Schnare, along with his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated Sunny Hill Garden and Florist in Cape Girardeau from 1992 to 2022. Affectionately...
-
Prosecutor discusses law enforcement cases at Gun Violence Task Force meeting6Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker spoke at the Gun Violence Task Force meeting, discussing details of the prosecution process and its roadblocks Thursday, Aug. 22, at City Hall in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/22/24New Cape Airport manager appointed11JoJo Stuart has been appointed as the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager by city manager Ken Haskin, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 21, news release. This appointment comes after the city announced Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager...
-
-
-
Most read 8/21/24Former mail carrier sentenced for stealing, failing to deliver mail5Robert Gafford, 34, of Jackson was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after stealing and failing to deliver mail to customers...
-
Most read 8/20/24COVID-19 cases rise in Cape County as schools reopen15The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Cape Girardeau County heading into the first days of school. One-hundred-twenty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in July and 128 cases through the first...
-
Most read 8/20/24Cape Council approves issuance of bonds for West Park Mall project after tense back-and-forth between members12The Cape Girardeau City Council saw tension among members Monday, Aug 19, while meeting to approve the allowing of the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) to issue bonds supporting the West Park Mall redevelopment...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.