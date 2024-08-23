Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World Series

-
Column (8/22/24)Kamala Harris wants to tackle corporate 'price-gouging.' Here's what she's missingThe best thing about Kamala Harris' policy debut last week was the backlash. I don't mean the political backlash; Harris' attack on " price-gouging" was probably smart politics. It amplified her campaign's message that she's " fighting for the...
-
Column (8/21/24)10 unanswered questions that define the 2024 presidential campaignThe already-long 2024 presidential campaign has become the strangest in modern history. Here are 10 unanswered questions that illustrate how and why we've entered this bizarro world: 1. How can Kamala Harris merely promise us fixes to come in...
-
Editorial (8/21/24)Back to school a growth opportunitySome days just feel special. That first sunny, 70-degree day after a long, dreary winter. That first cool breeze of the fall slipping through the stands at the football game. That chilly evening when a cup of hot chocolate hits just right before...
-
-
Editorial (8/19/24)In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this WednesdayCongressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series. Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for...
-
Column (8/19/24)The tariff paradox: Americans love free trade more than they realizeIn the ongoing debate over Americas trade policy, politicians and pundits often claim that the public supports tariffs and other protectionist measures, such as those given to us by the Trump and Biden administrations. A new Cato Institute poll,...
-
-
-
Column (8/15/24)Will Trump pivot to policy over personality?Never has the GOP been more unified, and Donald Trump deserves all the credit. The issue uniting pundits, editorial boards, virtually all Republican politicians, GOP consultants, MAGA warriors and rallygoers: the need for Trump to lay aside personal...
-
Column (8/15/24)The changing face of union membership and its political impactThe appearance of Sean O' Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, in a key speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, raised a lot of eyebrows across the political spectrum about what is going on both with unions and with the Republican...
-
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
-
Column (8/14/24)Taxi driver's take on Tim Walz, abortion and family policyMy taxicab driver declared the Democratic vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, a dud. "Is Minnesota even in play?" he protested. "This is about abortion, isn't it?" he asked a bit nervously. He was relieved when I agreed with him. Billy, my driver,...
-
Column (8/14/24)A new era in the fight to rein in executive overreachAs someone who strongly believes that the best government is that which is closest to the people, Im incredibly frustrated by how much the federal government has grown since our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. Whenever the Left is in...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
-
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
-
Column (8/13/24)How skipping the primaries made Harris a starHow did Kamala Harris become so good at this? How does a sub-par vice president get transformed nearly instantaneously into a joyful performer who can do no wrong? Its easy. As the 20th century writer and strategist James Burnham put it, "Where...
-
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
-
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
-
-
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
Congratulations to all for an exciting Babe Ruth World Series
You dont have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of a team winning a championship in a 1-0 game behind a stellar one-hit pitching performance.
But thats what fans got at this years 18-and-Under Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
The Alabama Rawdogs beat the Kelso, Washington, squad to secure the title. This, after the team barely missed winning the championship on the same field last year. Will Thomas earned the win for the Alabama team, striking out seven in 6.1 innings. Center fielder Nolan Phillips drove in the only run of the game with a second-inning double. Remember those names. If you follow baseball, youre likely to hear them again.
The World Series brought together teams from around the world, and two Missouri teams Charlestons Fighting Squirrels and the Southeast Tropics came in third and fourth.
The Tropics won last years title, and had a good run this year, their last, as the program is shuttering.
The Squirrels are also a perennial power, led by manager Michael Minner, and we expect to hear from them in big tournaments year after year.
Minner was the driving force behind bringing the World Series to Cape Girardeau for the past two years. His vision and dedication resulted in two exciting and well-orchestrated tournaments that came off without a hitch. Thanks, Coach Minner!
We look forward to the tournament possibly returning to the city down the road.
Beyond a weeks worth of engaging baseball, the event brings together dozens of young people and their families in a great spirit of competition while allowing the city to showcase itself as a fun place capable of hosting a major gathering with top-notch facilities and plenty of off-the-field amenities to make for a memorable working vacation.
Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri are baseball country. Its only natural for the area to host big tournaments such as the Babe Ruth World Series. But these events would not be possible without lots of hard work including from the City, Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks and Cape Catfish, who keep the field in tip-top shape. Congratulations to all who participated, and thank you to everyone who helped Cape Girardeau embrace this event.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.