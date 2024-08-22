US Machinery Moving, INC Honored with Platinum National Safety Award

-
Prosecutor discusses law enforcement cases at Gun Violence Task Force meetingCape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker spoke at the Gun Violence Task Force meeting, discussing details of the prosecution process and its roadblocks Thursday, Aug. 22, at City Hall in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
-
-
-
New Cape Airport manager appointed8JoJo Stuart has been appointed as the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager by city manager Ken Haskin, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 21, news release. This appointment comes after the city announced Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager...
-
-
Gary Schaaf, former Perry County sheriff, diesThe Perry County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant. Former Sheriff Gary Schaaf, 67, died earlier this week. It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of retired Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf, according to a...
-
Two-day bourbon, music festival hits Capaha Park this weekend2Barrel n Brews a two-day bourbon and music festival will be held Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The event starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will end at 11 p.m. Saturday. Barrel n Brews will feature live...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for guardrail repairs; Route E in Perry County closed for railroad maintenance1Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 117.8 and 118, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the guardrail. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Monday, Aug. 19, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools' new indoor athletic facility 'benefits' students4While Cape Girardeau Public Schools new indoor athletic facility will have its official ribbon-cutting Friday, Aug. 30, district students are already reaping the benefits of the multipurpose space...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Former mail carrier sentenced for stealing, failing to deliver mail5Robert Gafford, 34, of Jackson was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after stealing and failing to deliver mail to customers...
-
-
-
-
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Cape County as schools reopen14The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Cape Girardeau County heading into the first days of school. One-hundred-twenty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in July and 128 cases through the first...
-
Cape Council approves issuance of bonds for West Park Mall project after tense back-and-forth between members12The Cape Girardeau City Council saw tension among members Monday, Aug 19, while meeting to approve the allowing of the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) to issue bonds supporting the West Park Mall redevelopment...
-
TTF7 committee seeks public input on Cape Girardeau transportation needs3The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee is asking for input from the public regarding the City of Cape Girardeaus transportation needs. The committee started meeting July 7 at City Hall, and the members will develop a list of projects to...
-
Most read 8/19/24Port Cape Girardeau plans 50th anniversary celebration5One of Cape Girardeaus oldest existing restaurants is celebrating its golden anniversary. Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge at 19 N Water St. will turn 50 in November, and its ownership is going all out to commemorate the milestone. ...
-
Most read 8/19/24Cape Girardeau company, hospitals partner for placenta program7One Cape Girardeau business is helping to birth new medical solutions by acquiring donated placental tissue, and their efforts were highlighted in a recent magazine article distributed nationwide. Paul Pfeiffer, president and chief executive officer...
-
Most read 8/16/24Cape Airport Manager Katrina Amos announces resignation on Friday11Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos has announced her resignation from her position effective by Sept. 13, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Amos states in the release that she is looking forward to future...
-
-
Most read 8/15/24Extra pay for extra days: Cape Public Schools aim to attract more substitute teachers5Cape Girardeau Public Schools is offering an extra incentive for substitute teachers who work more than 20 days within the district during the 2024-25 school year. The CGPS Board of Education recently approved a $40 increase to the districts base...
US Machinery Moving, INC Honored with Platinum National Safety Award
Eldon, MO 8/22/24 US Machinery Moving, INC is proud to announce that it has, once again, been recognized as a Platinum Recipient of the National Safety Award, presented by Great West Casualty Company. This prestigious award recognizes motor carriers in the trucking industry that have demonstrated exceptional safety performance.
US Machinery Moving, INC's achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to safety. The company's dedication to safety because we share our work environment, roadways across the country, with your families. By consistently prioritizing safety, US Machinery Moving, INC has achieved a remarkable track record of preventable accident reduction.
"We are honored to receive this Platinum Award," said Wendell Shorthose, Owner/CEO of US Machinery Moving, INC. "Safety is a top priority for our drivers, and this recognition validates our ongoing efforts to maintain the highest level of excellence.
Great West Casualty Company, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry, established the National Safety Award program to honor motor carriers that excel in safety. The awards are based on year-end preventable accident results, with Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels recognizing varying degrees of safety performance. US Machinery Moving, INC has been an award recipient every year since its formation in 2017 and Shorthose boasts over 15 years of awards earned for companies under his oversight.
About US Machinery Moving, INC
US Machinery Moving, INC is a locally owned second generation trucking company primarily focused on serving Missouri-based manufacturers and suppliers freight demands. They operate over a dozen trucks with experienced drivers and offer a warehousing hub in Jefferson City, right in the heart of the state. Sister company, S and S NATIONWIDE, LLC provides unlimited freight capacity with a trusted network of additional trucks and drivers to serve clients with seasonal or ongoing volume above and beyond their own capacity.
About Great West Casualty Company
Great West Casualty Company is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry. With over 65 years of experience, Great West offers risk management, underwriting, claims, and loss control services exclusively to the trucking industry.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.