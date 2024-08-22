US Machinery Moving, INC Honored with Platinum National Safety Award

Eldon, MO  8/22/24  US Machinery Moving, INC is proud to announce that it has, once again, been recognized as a Platinum Recipient of the National Safety Award, presented by Great West Casualty Company. This prestigious award recognizes motor carriers in the trucking industry that have demonstrated exceptional safety performance.

US Machinery Moving, INC's achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to safety. The company's dedication to safety because we share our work environment, roadways across the country, with your families. By consistently prioritizing safety, US Machinery Moving, INC has achieved a remarkable track record of preventable accident reduction.

"We are honored to receive this Platinum Award," said Wendell Shorthose, Owner/CEO of US Machinery Moving, INC. "Safety is a top priority for our drivers, and this recognition validates our ongoing efforts to maintain the highest level of excellence.

Great West Casualty Company, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry, established the National Safety Award program to honor motor carriers that excel in safety. The awards are based on year-end preventable accident results, with Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels recognizing varying degrees of safety performance. US Machinery Moving, INC has been an award recipient every year since its formation in 2017 and Shorthose boasts over 15 years of awards earned for companies under his oversight.

About US Machinery Moving, INC

US Machinery Moving, INC is a locally owned second generation trucking company primarily focused on serving Missouri-based manufacturers and suppliers freight demands. They operate over a dozen trucks with experienced drivers and offer a warehousing hub in Jefferson City, right in the heart of the state. Sister company, S and S NATIONWIDE, LLC provides unlimited freight capacity with a trusted network of additional trucks and drivers to serve clients with seasonal or ongoing volume above and beyond their own capacity.

About Great West Casualty Company

Great West Casualty Company is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry. With over 65 years of experience, Great West offers risk management, underwriting, claims, and loss control services exclusively to the trucking industry.