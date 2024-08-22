Prayer 8-22-24

More to explore
-
-
New Cape Airport manager appointed3JoJo Stuart has been appointed as the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager by city manager Ken Haskin, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 21, news release. This appointment comes after the city announced Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager...
-
-
Gary Schaaf, former Perry County sheriff, diesThe Perry County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant. Former Sheriff Gary Schaaf, 67, died earlier this week. It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of retired Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf, according to a...
-
Two-day bourbon, music festival hits Capaha Park this weekend1Barrel n Brews a two-day bourbon and music festival will be held Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The event starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will end at 11 p.m. Saturday. Barrel n Brews will feature live...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for guardrail repairs; Route E in Perry County closed for railroad maintenance1Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 117.8 and 118, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the guardrail. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes Approval of minutes of the Monday, Aug. 19, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools' new indoor athletic facility 'benefits' students4While Cape Girardeau Public Schools new indoor athletic facility will have its official ribbon-cutting Friday, Aug. 30, district students are already reaping the benefits of the multipurpose space...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Former mail carrier sentenced for stealing, failing to deliver mail5Robert Gafford, 34, of Jackson was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after stealing and failing to deliver mail to customers...
-
-
-
-
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Cape County as schools reopen13The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Cape Girardeau County heading into the first days of school. One-hundred-twenty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in July and 128 cases through the first...
-
Cape Council approves issuance of bonds for West Park Mall project after tense back-and-forth between members12The Cape Girardeau City Council saw tension among members Monday, Aug 19, while meeting to approve the allowing of the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) to issue bonds supporting the West Park Mall redevelopment...
-
TTF7 committee seeks public input on Cape Girardeau transportation needs3The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee is asking for input from the public regarding the City of Cape Girardeaus transportation needs. The committee started meeting July 7 at City Hall, and the members will develop a list of projects to...
-
-
SEMO students can now get robot-delivered meals from popular campus restaurants5To increase convenience for students dining on campus, Southeast Missouri State University is launching a robot food delivery service through a partnership between SEMO Dining and Starship Technologies. ...
-
SEMO earns spot on 2024 PTK Transfer Honor RollSoutheast Missouri State University was one of 228 universities in the United States to be named to the 2024 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society Transfer Honor Roll. The distinction comes after the university opened its new Admissions Transfer...
-
-
Most read 8/19/24Port Cape Girardeau plans 50th anniversary celebration5One of Cape Girardeaus oldest existing restaurants is celebrating its golden anniversary. Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge at 19 N Water St. will turn 50 in November, and its ownership is going all out to commemorate the milestone. ...
-
Most read 8/19/24Cape Girardeau company, hospitals partner for placenta program7One Cape Girardeau business is helping to birth new medical solutions by acquiring donated placental tissue, and their efforts were highlighted in a recent magazine article distributed nationwide. Paul Pfeiffer, president and chief executive officer...
-
-
Hospital execs say options exist for poor patients; man in jail after alleged bank robbery to get medical care3There is no scenario in which a person seeking medical care should commit a crime to seek treatment in jail, a Cape Girardeau hospital executive told the Southeast Missourian on Friday. Hospitals must treat patients regardless of their ability to...
-
Cape Airport Manager Katrina Amos announces resignation on Friday11Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos has announced her resignation from her position effective by Sept. 13, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Amos states in the release that she is looking forward to future...
-
-
-
Most read 8/15/24Extra pay for extra days: Cape Public Schools aim to attract more substitute teachers5Cape Girardeau Public Schools is offering an extra incentive for substitute teachers who work more than 20 days within the district during the 2024-25 school year. The CGPS Board of Education recently approved a $40 increase to the districts base...