In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this Wednesday

Column (8/19/24)The tariff paradox: Americans love free trade more than they realizeIn the ongoing debate over Americas trade policy, politicians and pundits often claim that the public supports tariffs and other protectionist measures, such as those given to us by the Trump and Biden administrations. A new Cato Institute poll,...
Column (8/15/24)Will Trump pivot to policy over personality?Never has the GOP been more unified, and Donald Trump deserves all the credit. The issue uniting pundits, editorial boards, virtually all Republican politicians, GOP consultants, MAGA warriors and rallygoers: the need for Trump to lay aside personal...
Column (8/15/24)The changing face of union membership and its political impactThe appearance of Sean O' Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, in a key speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, raised a lot of eyebrows across the political spectrum about what is going on both with unions and with the Republican...
Letter (8/15/24)Letter: Trump's fitness for officeOn Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social: What are the...
Column (8/14/24)Taxi driver's take on Tim Walz, abortion and family policyMy taxicab driver declared the Democratic vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, a dud. "Is Minnesota even in play?" he protested. "This is about abortion, isn't it?" he asked a bit nervously. He was relieved when I agreed with him. Billy, my driver,...
Column (8/14/24)A new era in the fight to rein in executive overreachAs someone who strongly believes that the best government is that which is closest to the people, Im incredibly frustrated by how much the federal government has grown since our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. Whenever the Left is in...
Editorial (8/13/24)Thank you to all involved in primary electionElections are as American as apple pie and baseball. Choosing our leaders from president down to town council puts the power in the peoples hands. We decide who represents us, giving rise to a phrase we all know government of the people, for...
Editorial (8/13/24)Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School BashAs the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery...
Column (8/13/24)How skipping the primaries made Harris a starHow did Kamala Harris become so good at this? How does a sub-par vice president get transformed nearly instantaneously into a joyful performer who can do no wrong? Its easy. As the 20th century writer and strategist James Burnham put it, "Where...
Column (8/13/24)The true agenda behind the Harris-Walz campaignPresident Joe Biden won in 2020 on the premise that until the November election, he would pose as good ol Joe from Scranton and not scare voters. So Biden talked about "unity" and "competency". He erased his prior wild primary pandering to...
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
Column (8/12/24)Social Security cant afford tax cut to benefitsSocial Security is facing enormous shortfalls. It is insolvent. Within the next 10 years, no one will be able to avoid this reality despite decades of politically expedient denial. Yet as of today, both presidential candidates, Vice President...
Column (8/10/24)This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press and getting away with itTo the surprise of just about everyone, Kamala Harris has had a remarkably good two weeks (whether her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marks the end of that honeymoon or an extension of it remains to be seen). Democrats, of course, have been...
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
In-depth conversation with Jason Smith at Pints & Politics event this Wednesday
Congressman Jason Smith will be the featured interview Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, for the second installment of the Southeast Missourians Pints & Politics series.
Hosted by Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr, the series provides a forum for in-depth interviews that delve into the pressing issues shaping Missouris political landscape. The first event, in June, featuring state Rep. and Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, was well received, offering a robust discussion and a chance for attendees to ask thoughtful questions.
Smith, who represents Missouris 8th District in Congress, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Elected to Congress in 2013 after eight years in the Missouri General Assembly, Smith now serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. This role places him at the forefront of legislative decisions on taxation, trade and economic policy, making his insights particularly interesting.
Smith has built a reputation for his work on economic issues. His leadership on the House Ways and Means Committee underscores his influence on policies that impact both the state and the nation.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the in-person event, which include one beverage, may be purchased at www.semissourian.com/politics. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available on the same website.
Pints & Politics is sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian. We look forward to seeing you Wednesday evening.
