Prayer 8-19-24

Fundraising drive aims to send Cape Central students to music festivals in St. Louis, New YorkCape Central High Schools marching band, wind symphony and concert choir are raising funds to attend two festivals during the 2024-25 school year. The Cape Central Marching Tigers will have the opportunity to compete in the Bands of America Super...
Dunklin County election recount smooth processKENNETT Recent voting irregularities at Dunklin County raised eyebrows in parts of the community and caused the question of election integrity to rear its befuddling head. Dunklin County sheriffs deputy Aaron Waynick, one of two candidates for...
Brazilian trombonist to debut album at Scout Hall concertBrazilian trombonist Felipe Brito will debut his album, "Não Deixe para Amanhã" ("Dont Put Off Until Tomorrow") Saturday, Aug. 24 at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau. Britos album, set for official release in the U.S. on Sept. 6, is a blend of modern...
Hospital execs say options exist for poor patients; man in jail after alleged bank robbery to get medical care3There is no scenario in which a person seeking medical care should commit a crime to seek treatment in jail, a Cape Girardeau hospital executive told the Southeast Missourian on Friday. Hospitals must treat patients regardless of their ability to...
Did you know? Teenagers are having less sex with fewer partners; also using drugs and drinking less4Sexual activity among high school students has decreased significantly over the last decade, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control. The CDCs Youth Risk Behavior Survey daa summary and trends report shows that high school...
Did you know? Teenagers experiencing violence at higher rate over the last 10 years2More teenagers are being threatened with a weapon at school and at some point did not go to school because of safety concerns, newly published data by the Centers for Disease Control says. Female and LGBTQ+ students experienced more violence, signs...
New report highlights mental health struggles for teenagers as they enter new school yearEditor's note: The following article contains information about thoughts of suicide and attempted suicide. Coping skills, support and treatment work for most people who have thought about suicide. If you are experiencing mental health-related...
Cape Airport Manager Katrina Amos announces resignation on Friday11Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos has announced her resignation from her position effective by Sept. 13, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. Amos states in the release that she is looking forward to future...
Cape Girardeau County Commission seeks grant to upgrade rail spur, prevent floodingThe Cape Girardeau County Commission approved applying for a Delta Regional Authority grant to provide an upgraded rail spur at the Mondi Jackson Indian Creek facility in the north part of the county...
Extra pay for extra days: Cape Public Schools aim to attract more substitute teachers4Cape Girardeau Public Schools is offering an extra incentive for substitute teachers who work more than 20 days within the district during the 2024-25 school year. The CGPS Board of Education recently approved a $40 increase to the districts base...
Engage, learn, dance: What to expect at next weeks TBY ExpoThe TBY (The Best Years) Active Living Expo, an annual event aimed at engaging and educating seniors, is set to return next week. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. The expo...
SEMO Foundation raises a record $9.9 million in FY2413The Southeast Missouri University Foundation raised a record $9.9 million in gifts during fiscal year 2024. According to a news release, Wendell Snodgrass, SEMOs vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University...
Kids who survived KC Super Bowl shooting are scared, suffering panic attacks and sleep problemsSix months after Gabriella Magers-Dargers legs were burned by sparks from a ricocheted bullet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February, the 14-year-old is ready to leave the past behind. She is dreading the pitfalls of being a high...
Sports wagering, minimum wage hike headed for November vote in MissouriAn end run around the Missouri General Assembly has the nations two largest sports books driving hard to their goal of crossing home plate with a big payday. A constitutional amendment to legalize sports wagering will be Amendment 2 on the Nov. 5...
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize abortion in November2Abortion will be on Missouris statewide ballot in November. An initiative petition to enshrine the right to abortion up until the point of fetal viability received final approval Tuesday, securing a place on the general election ballot. If the...
Most read 8/13/24Hawley rallies supporters with critique of opponent Kunce at Scott City campaign event28U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to dozens in attendance during a campaign stop Monday, Aug. 12, at Westrich Farms on Nash Road in Scott City, where he primarily focused on Lucas Kunce, his opponent in the upcoming general election. ...
Most read 8/12/24Winners of Cape Countys primary races discuss reactions and plans for officeFour Cape Girardeau County Republican candidates won contested races during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6. Three will run unopposed in November, while one will continue to campaign ahead of the general election. ...
Most read 8/12/24Local woman follows passion, starts secondhand good businessKendra Gross grew up attending garage sales with her grandmother, and it spawned a passion that would last for decades. In July, she opened a store dedicated to selling them, Relove Goods, at 532 W. Main St. in Jackson. Ive been doing this my...