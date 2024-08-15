Letter: Trump's fitness for office

Letter to the Editor

On Aug. 6, Kamala Harris announced that Tim Walz would be the Democratic candidate for vice president. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, issued the following statement on the social medium platform Truth Social:

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

What is the subject of the first sentence of this statement?

What is the predicate of the first sentence of this statement?

On what basis does he say the presidency was stolen from Joe Biden? Isnt he still the president?

Where does he get the information that Biden presently still wants to be the nominee for president in the current election?

Donald Trump is 78 years old. The fact that he releases statements such as this one, which are barely understandable and have no basis in fact, demonstrates that he is too old and no longer cognitively sharp enough to be given the job of President of the United States.

Therefore, Trump must not be elected President.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau